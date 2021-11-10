NEWCASTLE BASED PR AGENCY MAKES DOUBLE HIRE

A Newcastle based public relations agency has welcomed two new employees and moved to new premises, following a raft of client wins.

McBryde & Co, specialising in business to business PR and content marketing, was launched by founder and director Rachel McBryde in September 2019. In 2020, it quickly recruited former CIPR Young Communicator of the Year, Ruth Edmundson as an account manager. Jodie Balmer and Eve Daly have now joined the team.

Senior PR and content manager Jodie brings with her a wealth of experience acquired over a decade in marketing, public relations and social media. Jodie previously worked at agencies including W North and Havas Red in Melbourne as well as at NGI Solutions.

Content executive Eve Daly graduated from Newcastle University in July 2021 with combined honours in English Literature and History. She has experience working at regional media outlets including Living North.

Commenting on the new appointments, Mrs McBryde said: “I am delighted to welcome Jodie and Eve to the team. Jodie brings with her expertise and a talent for cutting through highly technical content to tell creative stories for our clients, who often deliver complex products and services. As well as supporting our growing list of partners in the renewable energy sector, she is helping drive this division of the business forward. She’s also passionate about developing our sustainability agenda, as we strive for a carbon-negative footprint as a business.”

McBryde & Co works with a growing list of clients in the green and renewables space including the national ORE Catapult, SMD, JK Lifting, Environment Bank and Charburn Consulting.

Former BBC journalist Mrs McBryde continues; “As well as supporting clients in the renewable energy and green sectors, we have also developed our public service offering. We work with all seven North East councils on the regional Beat Covid NE campaign, as well as tourism and public health campaigns in Durham, Northumberland and Sunderland.

“I believe our success is down to our strong media contacts and genuine expertise in public relations and content creation, plus a straightforward and flexible approach. We act as a guide, delivering pragmatic advice, creativity and most importantly, results. Our job is to help create conversations about businesses and to raise their profile – it’s what we do best.”

This summer McBryde & Co moved into new offices in Charlotte Square, central Newcastle. The business was also shortlisted for Best New PR Agency at the national Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Excellence Awards.

On the subject of the business’ progression, Miss Balmer said: “It’s exciting to develop our portfolio of clients in the energy sector. I am fortunate to work alongside several national companies delivering cutting edge technologies from right here in the North East, and exporting them globally. The North East is fast becoming a world-leader in the sector and it’s thrilling to be part of a movement that not only benefits our region but also our planet.”

Discussing her appointment, PR and content executive, Eve Daly, said: “After studying a combined honours degree in English Literature and History, I recognised that writing and researching were two of my strongest skills which I believe here I can put to good use.

“I was attracted to McBryde & Co because I am eager to become a part of an energetic, rapidly growing business. The renewable energy companies we support are, in essence, the key to a sustainable future – something close to my heart.”