Newcastle Building Society is once again investing heavily in its High Street presence after announcing the move of its West Denton branch to bigger and more prominent local premises.

The Society is set to begin work on creating a new branch in the heart of the Denton Park Centre in West Denton, next to Morrisons supermarket, as part of a multi-million pound branch investment programme.

Work on converting the 1,200 sq ft space will begin next month, with the doors scheduled to open for the first time in the autumn.

The Society’s existing West Denton branch, which is a few metres away on the first floor of the Denton Park Centre, will remain open for its customers to use as normal until the new branch is ready for occupation.

The new branch will provide customers with better access to services, information and advice, as well as improved meeting spaces to discuss all aspects of personal financial planning.

A dedicated community space is being made available, free of charge, for local people and community groups to use for events and activities.

Rowlands Gill-based STP Construction, who have supported a number of other Society developments, has been appointed as lead contractor on the project, with a number of other North East firms winning contracts for different elements of its delivery.

Having been forced by the pandemic to pause work on its branch network, Newcastle Building Society is now continuing with its ambitious branch investment programme which has seen improved facilities and new branches opening in locations across the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

Stuart Miller, chief customer officer of Newcastle Building Society, says: “We’re delighted to be making another long-term commitment to face to face financial services and high streets in our region.

“Despite many financial institutions closing branches, we still believe there is still a strong demand for warm, friendly advice on the High Street, which is why we have been investing heavily in our existing branch network and opening new branches, often in towns that had lost their last bank branch.

“It’s great to be able to move to a bigger and more accessible space in a busier part of the Denton Park Centre, creating a space that will offer our customers everything they would expect from a modern financial institution.

“We are hoping to announce more refurbishments and new openings in the coming months. We’ll ensure we keep local people up to date with progress in the coming weeks and look forward to sharing our new West Denton branch with everyone in the autumn.”