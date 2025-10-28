NEWCASTLE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE COOKING UP A STORM AT MRS CLAUS’ BAKERY

Mrs Claus' Bakery

YOUNGSTERS can cook up some festive treats with the help of Santa’s other half this festive season, as part of Newcastle Christmas Village.

The festive extravaganza will see Old Eldon Square transformed into a magical space, with fairground rides, festive films, the Rocking Reindeer stage and Santa’s Stories.

The Christmas Village is part of Newcastle’s Christmas 2025, a collaboration between Newcastle City Council and Newcastle NE1, who are working together to put Newcastle firmly on the festive map, to create a good-value, accessible event and a must-visit destination for visitors near and far.

And this year for the first time young people who visit Old Eldon Square will be able to spend time at Mrs Claus’ Bakery, for a truly memorable day out.

Newcastle Christmas Village runs from 15 November until Christmas Eve, giving families lots of opportunities to enjoy all of the attractions.

At the bakery children will be greeted by two elves and then take their place at a table for some decorative fun.

Each child will get the opportunity to roll out the gingerbread dough which will be taken away by Mrs Claus, who will then return with ready-made gingerbread man which they can then decorate with sprinkles and colourful, edible icing to create their own unique biscuit.

There’s also the opportunity to make Santa’s own fairy dust in Mrs Claus’ magical mixing bowl and time to take pictures with Mother Christmas and the elves.

The sessions last for 30 minutes and run daily from 10am until 5.30pm – with a break between noon and 1pm.

Tickets cost £8 plus a booking fee for one child and one adult and can be booked at https://www.newcastlechristmasvillage.co.uk/mrsclausbakery

The family friendly event – which is being delivered by Newcastle company, EVNT Inspirations – is one of a whole of activities on offer at this year’s village.

A Christmas tipi plays host to Santa Stories, where the man in red will tell his favourite tales, with youngsters also helping him to determine who is on the naughty and nice list.

The Rocking Reindeer stage will feature a range of family friendly shows, including Santa’s Superstars, The Grinch, The Ice Kingdom Extravaganza and Tinsel Tots, which is aimed at a younger audience.

Each show takes place on varying days, with full information available via the website at www.newcastleschristmasvillage.com

Newcastle’s Christmas will officially launch on Thursday 6 November with the annual Christmas lights switch on, and the much-loved Christmas markets will then open on Saturday 15 November and run until Tuesday 23 December.

Newcastle Christmas Village and Moosenwirt – the pop-up Alpine bar at Gray Street, will also open on 15 November and run until New Year’s Day

For all information about Christmas and New Year events in Newcastle city centre this year visit www.newcastleschristmas.com