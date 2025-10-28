Dennis Eagle officially opens new Technical Training Centre in Warwick

WARWICK. Dennis Eagle, the UK’s industry leader in the design and manufacture of refuse collection vehicles (RCVs), is enhancing its training offering by opening a new Technical Training Centre in Warwickshire. Officially inaugurated on 21 October 2025, the new 4,900m2 site combines practical and theoretical content to build confidence in and enrich the knowledge of RCV operators.

Located near the business’ headquarters in Warwick, the new facility will help customers derive greater value from their vehicles through in-depth operator instruction, safe working procedures, and preventative maintenance. A comprehensive programme of training courses extends across the company’s full range of RCVs, specialist recycling vehicles, and bin lifting systems, providing both Dennis Eagle and Terberg Matec UK technical expertise from one centralised location.

“This evolutionary approach to training is a critical change for the future of our business,” said Geoff Rigg, Aftermarket Director, Dennis Eagle. “The combination of expert-led theory with hands-on practical experience creates impactful, long-lasting value for our customers and ensures operators have the confidence to apply what they learn out in the real world. Our unrivalled industry knowledge and firmly established heritage means there is no one better placed to provide enduring, high-quality training that helps develop sector-leading engineers.”

Alongside the Technical Training Centre, the new building also houses multiple interactive spaces, a practical area, display area, and a customer handover space, helping to support the business’ expanding production in the UK by increasing its operational capacity.

“The newly opened facility provides the footprint and scope to help bolster our growing operations and further enhance our customer proposition,” said Keith Day, Managing Director, Dennis Eagle. “As well as increasing the space required to support production growth, it will allow us to showcase our world-class vehicle capability through interactive presentations, practical activities, and engaging environments, enabling customers to get hands-on with our products in a safe and controlled way. The expansion will act as an essential step forward in improving practical product knowledge and safety awareness among our customers and staff.”

The expansion of the company’s facilities is anticipated to create several new jobs in the local area, including roles for engineers, technicians, training, and administrative employees. Day added: “As the UK’s leading provider of innovative RCVs and specialist vehicles, this new building further demonstrates our commitment to investing in Warwick and the UK, supporting new jobs in the area, providing a positive boost to the economy, and continuing our vital work towards creating safer, cleaner communities.”