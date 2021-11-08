Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital is set to be the official healthcare partner for Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle Thunder for the 2021/22 season.

As part of the partnership, Nuffield Health will support both teams with medical treatment at its hospital in Jesmond, Newcastle.

In addition, the healthcare charity will also support a Foundation Winter Touch Rugby series which aims to improve health and fitness in men and women across the region.

Mick Hogan, executive director at Newcastle Falcons and chairman of Newcastle Thunder, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to announce the continuation of our long-standing partnership with Nuffield Health Newcastle and it’s exciting to see that support extend to Newcastle Thunder as we prepare for our first season as a full-time club.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the Nuffield Health team to our supporters and other partners this year and continuing to have them as a regular fixture on-site. We’re delighted to have them on board and hope our cooperation can continue for many years to come.”

As part of the UK’s largest healthcare charity, Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital has been providing outstanding private healthcare to people in the North East for over 40 years through its first-class medical facilities and exceptional standards of care.

Explaining the significance of the partnership, Alex Seward, sales and services manager for Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital, said: “Nuffield Health is embedded in the local community and is dedicated to promoting the importance of health and wellbeing awareness across the North East.

“Our partnership with Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle Thunder allows us to not only work with the players but also engage with fans and other staff, extending our reach and allowing us to help and support more individuals with the aim of building a healthier nation.

“It’s great to see what is already a successful partnership not only renewed but extended to include the Newcastle Thunder team. We’re looking forward to the seasons ahead for both teams.”