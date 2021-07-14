The Biosphere, a specialist lab facility on Newcastle Helix is hosting an online careers event aimed at graduates and postgraduate research students who are looking to make the transition from academia to industry.

The event will see representatives from a range of companies who are based in The Biosphere. They will share their own experiences, personal journey, top tips, and industry insight. They will also showcase some of the exciting job opportunities available to those looking to base themselves in North East.

Businesses who will be sharing their expertise include Newcells Biotech, 3D Bio-Tissues, CellulaREvolution, Atelerix and the NHS Integrated Covid Innovation Hub.

Many of these businesses have recently grown their teams, through securing investment and are on track to see further success as they continue to develop new innovations and vital research that is helping to tackle major healthcare challenges across the globe.

Newcells Biotech recreate functional vitro models though innovation and science, 3D Bio-Tissues aims to tackle cornea donor tissue shortages, CellulaREvolution are revolutionising the way cells are grown in labs, technology developed by Atelerix provides an innovative solution for storing and transporting cells and tissues at room temperature and the specialist team at the NHS Innovation Hub are working on the next stage of covid science and beyond.

A local strategy has been launched developed by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) working in partnership with the NHS, businesses, universities and leaders in the health and life sciences sector. This North East Health, Life Sciences and Medicines Manufacturing Strategy looks to double the number of jobs in the sector from 12,000 to 24,000 by 2030 and double the number of businesses active in the North East health and life sciences community from 150 to 300.

As this strategy continues to accelerate investment into the sector, this careers event will allow our future entrepreneurs and talent to hear more about career opportunities available in the region.

Luke Dunnett, Property Business Manager at The Biosphere said:

“Newcastle is at the heart of the North East’s 1.7 billion life science eco-system, employing around 7,000 employees, and home to more than 200 businesses – many of which are located on Newcastle Helix. The Biosphere is now home to more than 20 fast growing and innovative businesses, bringing together the best talent and minds who are helping people across the globe live well for longer.

“We are passionate about supporting the next generation of scientists and researchers with their move from academia to industry, and we want to showcase the variety of opportunities available in Newcastle and within our building.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for graduates to hear from businesses who started where they are now, and how to best to succeed in securing a job in a local life science company.

“We encourage students from across the North East to attend and a huge thank you to all of the businesses who have committed their time to helping graduates to kickstart their career in the North.”

Lynne Davies, Economic Advisor, Newcastle City Council added:

“The life sciences sector in the North East is growing at pace and is creating more jobs and more opportunities for those who want to live and work in our great city. Recently the sector has been in the limelight like never before, with some of our region’s best talent and minds coming together to help with the UK and global effort against COVID-19.

“As we look toward the recovery of our economy, our region’s strengths in life sciences look to play a more critical role and it is so important to retain and attract the best talent. Many graduates believe there is more opportunities for careers in the sector in the South of England. This may be because they are unaware of the local networks, job roles and opportunities that exist. This event is a great way to shine a light on our incredible eco-system and the opportunities that are available Newcastle’s thriving life science sector.”

The Biosphere is a high-quality building dedicated to the commercialisation of life sciences and is helping to change the shape of the sector, creating jobs, supporting graduate retention, and raising the profile of Newcastle as a hotspot for life sciences.

The Biosphere has secured significant funding through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the Government’s Local Growth Deal through the North East LEP. Both funds help local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations.

For further information and to register for The Biosphere: Careers in Life Sciences: Making the move from academia to industry, Thursday 22 July, visit The Biosphere website.