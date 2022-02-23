Newcastle-based lettings and estate agency, Walton Robinson, is going green as they begin to replace their existing fleet with the purchase of two brand-new electric vehicles.

The cars, both Volkswagen ID-3s, are part of the agency’s carbon neutral plan to increase energy efficiency and harness the power of green energy.

Operations Director, Mark Smith, who also owns an electric vehicle, said: “The cars are perfect for urban driving when we’re transporting customers to and from viewings, as we can literally charge them up and go.

“The ethos behind the vehicles is purely to reduce our carbon footprint and be as green as we can be as a business.”

Walton Robinson are dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint, through the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency measures.

The agency’s home, The Bruce Building on Percy Street, uses electricity from 100% renewable resources as do the bills inclusive packages they offer tenants.

Walton Robinson are also committed to improving energy efficiency across their portfolio.

They have already installed smart thermostats in almost 100 of their managed properties to help their tenants manage their energy consumption and save money.

Over the coming years they will be working with their tenants and landlords to ensure that the properties within their portfolio have an EPC rating of D or higher.

