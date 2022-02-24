Newcastle-based lettings and estate agency, Walton Robinson, has successfully qualified five members of lettings and sales staff through The Able Agent training programme.

The programme offers a Level 3 Certificate in Property Advice and Practice and is designed to enhance sales, lettings and property management skills, as well as ensuring knowledge of property law and compliance.

Recent CePAP graduate and Property Management Manager, Gareth Thompson, said: “The Able Agent course has given me greater confidence in my knowledge of the property industry and reinforced a lot of skills.

“The fact that myself and four other colleagues have completed this training reinforces our dedication as a company, and I’d like to think people will have a greater confidence in us as a result.”

Walton Robinson has a longstanding relationship with the face of Able Agent, Charlotte Jeffrey Campbell, and has previously worked with her to put colleagues through ARLA qualifications.

The CePAP training provides a practical, user-friendly method of learning that allows participants to develop their skills and improve confidence across all areas of the business, from sales and investment to lettings and compliance.

Director of The Able Agent, Charlotte Jeffrey-Campbell, said: “I have worked with Walton Robinson for over 10 years and have seen the company continually grow and expand.

“This is, without doubt, down to the management team’s desire to train and develop their staff even when times are really busy, and we are proud to support the team in their desire to gain nationally recognised qualifications.”

Walton Robinson are dedicated to ensuring that their knowledge and expertise is as current as possible, especially in light of upcoming RoPA legislation.

The agency is also currently training a further four members of staff, working towards the CePAP qualification.

General Manager, Amy Gibson, said; ‘’When approaching employees with the opportunity to complete a CePAP qualification I was really pleased with the enthusiasm and willingness to get involved. Whilst training sessions are available during office hours for those taking part, additional time and effort is required outside of office hours in order to gain the award.

“I am incredibly proud of the five team members who passed the exam and, there is a sense of huge achievement amongst them, this is really encouraging for other employees to see. I very much look forward to continuing to work with The Able Agent over the up and months to get our second group over the line.’’

Walton Robinson specialise in residential lettings for students, professionals and families in and around the Newcastle area, and those wanting to invest, buy, sell or develop property anywhere in the North East.

The Lettings and Estate Agent provides landlord property management services in Newcastle upon Tyne and surrounding areas, including let only, full property management and facilities management services.

For more information, or if you would like to discuss renting, selling or investing with us, call 0191 243 1000, or visit: https://www.waltonrobinson.com/