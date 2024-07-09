Newcastle Mela Celebrates 30 Years of Culture and Diversity in Newcastle

The Newcastle Mela, a vibrant celebration of culture and diversity, is set to mark its 30th anniversary this year. Organised by Newcastle Asian Art and Music, this established event will take place on the 25th and 26th of August in the beautiful setting of Exhibition Park.

With up to 40,000 visitors expected to visit from across the region and beyond, Newcastle Mela is one of the most vibrant and popular multicultural events in the North East. The event is based around Pakistani, Bengali, Indian and other South Asian cultures and celebrates the music, food, entertainment and culture associated with these areas.

Taj Mohammed, chairperson of Newcastle Asian Arts and Music, shared his excitement about the milestone celebration. “I’ve been involved with the Mela for almost 30 years, and it’s incredible to see how much the event has grown and how it increases with popularity year on year. It’s free, family friendly and everyone is welcome.”

If you love food, you’ll be in for a treat,” he said.” We have a variety of stalls featuring different types of food that will delight everyone.”

The event will feature numerous attractions, including clothing, jewellery, henna artists, a fun fair, free activities and workshops and a vibrant array of musical and cultural performances. There will be international, national and local community performances on the main stage giving everyone a wonderful opportunity to experience different cultures and enjoy a sense of community.

Over its 30-year history, Newcastle Mela has seen many families attend annually, sometimes spanning three or four generations, making it a truly unique event.

The Mela is funded by Newcastle City Council, Unison, Newcastle Building Society, Arts Council England, Sir James Knott Trust, Newcastle Cultural Investment Fund, and supported by Urban Green Newcastle, The Army and the Freemen of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

David Wilson, chairman of the Freemen of Newcastle upon Tyne said: “We’re really proud to support the Mela, it’s one of the best and most important cultural events in the country and it’s a great credit to the team that the Mela continues to grow in popularity and is now celebrating its 30th anniversary.”

Carol Pyrah, Chief Executive of Urban Green Newcastle, said: “I’m delighted that Urban Green Newcastle is continuing its support for Newcastle Mela this year. This is another great event in the city’s calendar which we are proud to be hosting in Exhibition Park.”

‘Mela in the City’, delivered in partnership with NE1, brings all the excitement of the Mela to Grey’s Monument in the heart of the Newcastle’s city centre on Saturday 24 August, between 11am and 4pm, Mela in the City will showcase performances and shows as well as free activities.

The main event, the Newcastle Mela, takes place on Sunday 25 and Bank Holiday Monday 26 August at Exhibition Park, Claremont Road between 12 noon and 8.30pm each day. Exhibition Park is in the City Centre and is accessible by metro and bus. Carparking for the event is on the Town Moor with access from Grandstand Road.

Photo : Some of the sponsors and organisers at Exhibition Park( ie Taj in Stripy tie and David Wilson in chains) (Steve Brock Photography)