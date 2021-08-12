LEARNERS at a top Newcastle military training college have decamped to a new base, over the Tyne, at Gateshead.

MPCT Newcastle’s Military Preparation College has moved from its previous home at Sandyford and will now conduct its programme at Gateshead College’s Academy for Sport, at Gateshead International Stadium.

The move means that, along with enhanced learning and career opportunities, the MPCT students will have access to world class sports facilities.

MPCT Newcastle is one of 29 colleges across England and Wales, providing a range of academic, functional and health and fitness courses along with training in physical fitness, public speaking, and communication.

The colleges are unique in that all their instructors are ex-British Armed Forces personnel, who use their military backgrounds to help learners set and reach the targets that will progress them to their chosen careers.

As a result of the new partnership with Gateshead College, learners will be able to follow in the footsteps of the professional athletes who trained at Gateshead College’s Academy for Sport.

They will also have regular access to the college’s sports pitches, Multi Use Games Areas (MUGA) within the Academy for Sport’s grounds and the 400m running track at Gateshead International Stadium.

There is also a sizeable outdoor area in which learners can hone their drills, displays and military skills.

MPCT Newcastle Regional Operations Manager, Laurence Corbett, said a key attraction of the new site was the further learning and career opportunities offered by the college.

“Gateshead College provides excellent progression routes for learners who don’t join the British armed forces,” he said.

“And, of course, the partnership works both ways, so learners at Gateshead College who wish to pursue a career in the military will have the opportunity to progress to MPCT in order to prepare for entry to the British Armed Forces.”

Further benefits include excellent transport links to and from Gateshead College’s Academy for Sport and Gateshead International Stadium, easy access to running routes along the River Tyne and the chance for MPCT learners to volunteer at events such as the Tour of Britain cycling race which finishes in Gateshead on 10 September 2021.

David Alexander, Principal and Chief Executive at Gateshead College, said: “It’s fantastic to have MPCT Newcastle at our Academy for Sport. We share the same aim of giving young people the skills and knowledge they need to make a difference and pursue a career in their chosen field, so it’s great to welcome them and for their learners to have access to college facilities.”

To find out more about MPCT’s Military Preparation Colleges, prospective learners and parents and guardians can visit www.mpct.co.uk or call 0330 111 3939.