Newcastle United Foundation are delighted to announce a six-year partnership with Newcastle Building Society.

The North East’s biggest building society will become the Foundation’s Regional Community Partner this autumn in an exciting collaboration striving to connect local communities, support the region and create opportunities for children, young people and families during, and long after, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership will see a £1.1 million investment supporting the ambitious redevelopment of the Murray House Recreation Centre – just a goal-kick away from St. James’ Park – into a state-of-the art community facility.

Using the Foundation’s team of over 120 talented education and coaching staff who deliver programmes in schools and communities every day, the centre will be transformed into a hub supporting excellence in early years, school education, pathways into further and higher education, and employment, while improving the physical and mental wellbeing of the region’s communities.

The partnership, which will support the operations of the centre over a six year period, forms part of Newcastle Building Society’s ongoing multi million pound commitment to make a lasting contribution and provide support to communities in the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria

In addition to helping create jobs associated with a major construction project the partnership will see the Society also become a partner of the Foundation’s NU:Futures programme, an outreach programme targeting thousands of schoolchildren plus hundreds of young people not in education, employment and training across North of Tyne. As part of the agreement the Society has secured the naming rights to the new centre which aims to open its doors in September 2021.

Deputy Head of the Newcastle United Foundation, Sarah Medcalf, said:

“We’re thrilled to have a major North East institution like Newcastle Building Society working with us at such an exciting and historic time for the Foundation.

“COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on all levels of society, but it’s important that organisations like the Foundation and its partners support our region’s most vulnerable young people and communities.

“We’re confident that the Murray House redevelopment will create a safe space to support young people and bring communities together, ensuring that disadvantaged and vulnerable young people remain connected, engaged and mobilised.”

She added: “The partnership will continue to develop throughout the journey of opening the facility and beyond and we will work with Newcastle Building Society, engaging with their colleagues, members and stakeholders to bring the partnership to life and create a true sense of community.”

Newcastle Building Society, Chief Executive, Andrew Haigh, said:

“We are delighted to have made this long-term commitment to Newcastle United Foundation at a time when it is so important to support our communities and invest in the future of young people in our region.

“It’s more important than ever that we work together to drive the region’s recovery and find ways to help those who need it most. Youth employability is key to this, so we’re excited to team up with the Foundation and support their valuable work for the next six years, and benefit thousands of people across the North East.

“The Foundation’s new centre to be built on the site of Murray House is an amazing, inspiring and innovative project that will deliver positive outcomes for young people for years to come and I couldn’t be more proud that Newcastle Building Society will be part of that future.”