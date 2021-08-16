Newcastle United fans can travel for free across Tyne and Wear, on most buses, Metro and Shields ferry, when travelling with a 2021-22 season ticket for the first home fixture of the season.

The travel offer is available three hours before and after the match, on Sunday 15 August 2021, when Newcastle United kick off their Premier League campaign against West Ham United at St James’ Park (2pm).

Customers just need to show their Newcastle United season ticket when boarding a bus or passing through a Metro turnstile, and free travel will be permitted within the allocated times.

Network One is a partnership initiative between local public transport operators, and offers popular ticket discounts such as the Magpie Mover for football fans. Valid for the whole 2021-22 season and priced at just £30, Magpie Mover helps football fans save more on matchday travel, wherever they’re travelling from in Tyne and Wear.

Chair of Network One, Steve Walker, said: “Throughout the summer, we have worked in close collaboration with all local operators and Newcastle United, on new initiatives designed to enhance the matchday travel experience for supporters.

“After such a difficult year, we are delighted to be working alongside the club to provide free local travel for its fantastic fanbase on opening day. Hopefully, this travel offer will encourage families from far and wide to show their support and enjoy themselves on the opening day and beyond.”

For more information about Magpie Mover, visit networkonetickets.co.uk.