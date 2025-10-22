News: MBL Solutions announces senior leadership appointments as part of Love2shop integration

Leading UK branded gift card specialist MBL Solutions has announced two senior appointments as part of its ongoing integration with Love2shop, part of PayPoint PLC.

Alexis Matheson has been appointed Director of Integrated Clients & MBL Solutions at Love2shop. In her expanded role, Alexis will lead all integrated client relationships across both Love2shop and MBL, providing a single point of contact for these key clients.

Alexis joined MBL Solutions in 2019 as Account and Business Development Manager and progressed to Director of MBL Solutions in May 2024. Her appointment underscores MBL’s growing strategic importance as a key technology enabler for Love2shop’s suite of products.

Jay Hockings has been promoted to Head of Business Development at MBL Solutions after three years as Head of New Business. Jay brings more than a decade of retail, gift card and employee benefits sector experience, including seven years as National Account Manager at Love2shop (formerly Appreciate Group).

Alex Speed, Sales Director at Love2shop, part of the PayPoint Group, said: “These appointments recognise both the exceptional leadership Alexis and Jay have demonstrated and the increasingly important role MBL plays within our group. MBL’s technology platform has become a crucial enabler for Love2shop, allowing us to deliver integrated, scalable solutions to high-volume retail partners.

She adds: “Alexis’s expanded remit will create greater efficiency for our clients through unified account management, while her deep technical expertise will help us leverage our technology capabilities to drive growth. Jay’s promotion reflects his outstanding track record in building partnerships across the gift card and employee benefits sectors.”

MBL Solutions is the UK’s leading expert in physical and digital gift card products across both B2B and B2C sectors, providing a full end-to-end service from consultancy through to processing and fulfilment.

The Newcastle-headquartered business counts B&M, Greggs, Schuh and New Look among its impressive roster of retail clients.

Find out more here: https://www.mblsolutions.co.uk