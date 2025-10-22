Maserati GT2 makes U.S. debut at GT America Powered by AWS in Indianapolis

Maserati brought its legendary racing spirit to American soil last week as Maserati Corse took center stage at GT America powered by AWS within the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The occasion marked the U.S. debut of the Maserati GT2 Race Car – the latest expression of the Trident Brand’s enduring motorsport legacy.

Fresh off its championship-winning season in the Fanatec GT2 European Series, the Maserati GT2 arrived in Indianapolis with a special tribute livery inspired by the historic Maserati 8CTF, celebrating the marque’s deep-rooted connection to the Speedway. The 8CTF famously captured back-to-back victories at the Indianapolis 500 in 1939 and 1940, driven by Warren Wilbur Shaw, cementing Maserati’s place in motorsport history.

As the GT America powered by AWS championship concluded its 2025 season at the legendary Brickyard, Maserati’s presence signified both a return to history and a vision for the future of Maserati Corse. From the amaranth hues of the 1939 8CTF to the carbon fiber silhouette of the Maserati GT2, the Trident continues to embody performance, passion, and Italian excellence, from track to road.

The Maserati GT2 made its debut on display in the paddock, awaiting its upcoming entry onto the track. Indeed, the racing car of the Trident is eligible for 20 additional championships globally, including GT America.

GT America powered by AWS brings Sprint racing back to the forefront with exciting multi-class racing in a bronze single-driver format. Racing on America’s best circuits, each race weekend offers time away from family and business with three-day events featuring two 40-minute Sprint races. The series pays homage to World Challenge competition with its Sprint format featuring GT3, GT2, and GT4 type-approved racing cars.

Maserati at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Throughout the weekend, Maserati hosted an engaging brand presence in the Fan Zone, offering media, guests, and motorsport fans the opportunity to experience its latest creations and track-exclusive models up close. Highlights included displays of the:

Maserati GT2 – a non-road-homologated GT2-class machine engineered for pure competition, combining extraordinary handling, advanced aerodynamics, and Italian craftsmanship. Now type-certified and undergoing U.S. homologation, the Maserati GT2 is poised to join American racing series as early as 2026

Maserati GT2 Stradale – A barely road-legal super sports car that merges the DNA of the Maserati GT2 with the elegance of the MC20 halo car – now reimagined as MCPURA – was designed for those who demand performance without compromise

MCXtrema – Maserati's most powerful creation to date: a track-exclusive racing 'Beast' powered by an extreme, 730-hp version of the Nettuno V6 engine, dressed in a distinctive two-tone matte blue and white "Corse" livery inspired by the iconic MC12. Limited to just 62 units, the MCXtrema represents the pinnacle of Maserati's performance craftsmanship

Owner Experiences and On-Track Action

The Maserati Car Corral was a bright spot for owners, and was active throughout the race weekend (October 16–18), bringing together the Maserati community in a rare celebration of performance and design. The program included dedicated Parade Laps led by a new 2026 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo Coupe, showcasing the Brand’s modern grand touring legacy.

MCXtrema Hot Laps allowed select attendees the rare chance to witness and experience Maserati’s most extreme track car in action firsthand at the iconic circuit.