I Combat & Laser Quest, Armley Road: NHS staff can experience life in the laser zone absolutely free.

The Laser Quest attraction situated in Armley road is offering NHS workers free games to mark its reopening.

Laser quest and I combat are both played in the arena while laser quest uses a traditional laser gun and I combat uses military grade equipment with realistic recoil and ammunition limits. Think real life ” Call of Duty”.

Now to thank people working in the NHS, Laser Quest is offering three days, September 23rd, 24th & 25th where they can play for free.

Samir Patel from I Combat Leeds said:

“We want to thank all those working in the NHS and this is the least we can do to recognise their dedication to helping people not only during this pandemic but also at other times of need.

“We’ve made some changes to the attraction to protect our staff and to ensure the games can still be experienced in an enjoyable and safe way.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our NHS heroes and their families and all we ask is that they book 24 hours in advance and bring their ID on the day, which must be one of the dates advertised.”

To qualify, NHS workers should send a message to the I Combat Leeds Facebook page with their ID or NHS email address. A unique code will then be sent to be used to book online.

For the code please message on Facebook @IcombatLeeds