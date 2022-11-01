As we move away from summer for another year, the desire to cosy up in a dimly lit room is building within us all. But faced with the cost-of-living crisis, many of us are looking for smart ways to keep cosy this winter whilst minimising our electricity bills. Happily, creating a comforting atmosphere in the home can be easily achieved, all whilst considering using less energy and thus saving yourself some money this winter.

The end of daylight-saving time is the perfect opportunity to start creating a tranquil and cosy retreat and using the right lighting can help you achieve this. With warm colours and atmospheric settings, you can create a welcoming sanctuary that’s perfect for relaxing and unwinding during the evenings. Here are some of our tips on making energy-efficient choices when getting your home winter-ready this season:

LED lamps (bulbs)

We all know a cosy evening at home isn’t complete without the warm golden hue of a lamp in the corner of the room. Swapping to LED gives you the ability to choose softer, warmer and golden tones to your lighting, making your atmosphere even cosier and more relaxing. They are also much more energy efficient than traditional incandescent light bulbs, making them a great choice for the upcoming winter season. In fact, LED products can consume from 25% to 80% less electricity than more dated incandescent lamps; and replacing the five most frequently used bulbs within your home can save up to £70 a year on electricity (TheGreenAge).

Dimmer switches

If lamps aren’t your thing when attempting to create a warm and relaxing evening environment, then a dimmer switch might be the best choice for you. A standard overhead pendant can often create a bright and bold light, which isn’t always the ambience you want for a winter’s evening. Dimmer switches will allow you to continue use of your main overhead pendant or spots but with the ability to alter the level of illumination you want. An added bonus is that a dimmer setting will also use less energy, thus saving you money as well as creating the perfect winter evening atmosphere. Electrical safety

Darker winter nights will, no doubt, result in more lamps and Christmas lights being plugged in across all homes, and thus this means more problems could arise – specially where socket-outlets have not been in use for some time, and may have fallen into disrepair. Paul Collins, Head of Technical Services for the UK’s leading body for certified electrical businesses, NICEIC, comments: “Faulty electrics within the home have the potential to be highly dangerous and are responsible for a significant number of house fires every year.”

Check plugs and socket-outlets aren’t damaged or scorched

Check all leads and cables for signs of damage or fraying Ensure there is no visible damage on lights Check socket-outlets aren’t overloaded Calculators can be found online to determine the output certain household products and how pairing them together how they can result in overloading a socket. https://www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/guidance/safety-around-the-home/overloading-sockets/ Check that the consumer unit / fuse board has Residual Current Devices (RCD) protection fitted as this will instantly break the electric circuit in the event of certain electrical faults

Paul adds: “Crucially, where any electrical work is needed in the home, look to appoint a qualified, certified professional – such as those certified by the NICEIC – as even the seemingly simplest of jobs can be incredibly dangerous if not undertaken correctly.”

For more information or to search for a NICEIC certified contractor in your area, visit www.niceic.com.