Nicole And Charles Earn Permanent Roles With Hay & Kilner After Completing Legal Training

Nicole Fenton and Charles Danjoux of Hay & Kilner

Two young solicitors have won their first permanent legal roles after completing their training with North East law firm Hay & Kilner.

Nicole Fenton and Charles Danjoux have successfully undertaken a two-year training programme which saw them spend four blocks of six months working alongside experienced practitioners in different departments within the Newcastle-headquartered firm, in order to give them a sound general grounding in the law and to help identify their particular strengths and areas of interest.

Originally from Darlington, Nicole holds a master’s degree in law from Northumbria University and carried out placements within Hay & Kilner’s clinical negligence and private client departments before deciding to join the firm’s commercial property team.

While studying for his law degree at Durham University, Charles won a place on Hay & Kilner’s summer vacation scheme, through which students get the chance to learn more about a potential future legal career, and was offered a training contract after completing his professional qualifications at Northumbria University.

Having trained with its family and private client teams, he is now working as part of the firm’s corporate and restructuring & insolvency teams.

Alongside their on-the-job learning, Nicole and Charles were also put through the Professional Skills Course at Northumbria University by Hay & Kilner, which is a mandatory qualification run by the Solicitors Regulation Authority that must be successfully undertaken prior to an individual practicing as a solicitor.

Nicole Fenton says: “The commercial property team works with clients of all sizes on a range of interesting projects and it’s always very satisfying to physically see a completed building that your work has played a part in bringing to fruition.

“The supervision and advice I’ve had from experienced colleagues as I’ve been taking on my own work and dealing directly with clients has really helped to build my confidence and has given me everything I need to start developing my career.”

Charles Danjoux adds: “The corporate team works with clients from a lot of different backgrounds and I’ve really enjoyed working with interesting people who are passionate about the work they do.

“Having an early opportunity through my training to take on supported responsibility for live projects and to be regularly meeting directly with clients has given me experience that will help me right through my career.”

Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Jan Rzedzian, partner at Hay & Kilner, says: ” Nicole and Charles have both shown the right range of personal and professional qualities through their training and we’re very pleased to have them as permanent parts of the team.

“Many members of our senior team have built successful careers at the firm after joining as trainees, and they will now have every opportunity to follow in their footsteps.”