Nines Tines takes home Great Taste 2024 award for its Yorkshire potato vodka

Judged by the Guild of Fine Food’s expert panel, Nine Tines is awarded a Great Taste one star in the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme

Nine Tines vodka from Collaboration Spirits, a small batch British vodka which is handcrafted from premium potatoes grown in the lush fields of rural North Yorkshire, has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized one star Great Taste award for its Nine Tines potato vodka.

13,672 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process; and Nine Tines was dubbed as being “reminiscent of cream soda [with a] beautiful natural sweetness and a clean and elegant finish” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards. 3,938 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour.’

Described as “a clean, sweet lively aroma with a sweet, buttery note on the palate”, this British potato vodka was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Nine Tines co-founder Richard Smith said: “We’ve had an amazing first year winning numerous prestigious awards for our hand-crafted potato vodka, but being awarded a star at the Great Taste awards is the icing on the cake. We’re proud that all our hard work has been recognised and this award will help us introduce even more people to the joy of our Yorkshire potato vodka, which we think is absolutely delicious.”

The smooth grain and gluten-free vodka is carefully hand-crafted from field to bottle – nine miles from field to distillery – using pure Yorkshire spring water. It is painstakingly distilled 30 times over copper plates before being filtered slowly through charcoal for five days. This produces a perfectly balanced smooth and creamy vodka.

Nine Tines is a premium Yorkshire handcrafted potato vodka which features up to 40 Lady Claire potatoes in each bottle, grown on a fourth-generation farm in the heart of North Yorkshire. It takes more than two weeks to carefully handcraft and distil each bottle.

The vodka is beautifully presented in sustainable packaging and makes a wonderful gift. Nine Tines (40% ABV), retails for £42 (70cl) and can be purchased on: Nine Tines Vodka website.

What is Great Taste?

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted: every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

This year, judging took place over 92 days in Dorset and London, with a panel of more than 500 judges putting the products to the test. The line-up saw food and drink products submitted from an extraordinary 115 different countries across the world.

The full list of this year’s winners and where to buy them can be found at www.gff.co.uk/directory and a wide range of the award-winning products are available to buy in delis, farm shops and independent retailers across the country.