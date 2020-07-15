Nissan creates a custom playlist for upbeat singalongs in the Nissan JUKE

The playlist is optimised for the JUKE’s unique Bose ® Personal ® Plus audio system

The JUKE is the most connected Nissan ever

PARIS, France (June 22, 2020) – Nissan is celebrating the power of music, boosting the mood of Nissan JUKE drivers as they get back into their cars and ease into the ‘new normal’ this summer.

The multi-national team of designers who worked on Juke at Nissan Design Europe, in London have curated a playlist based on what they’ve been listening to during the last months while they’ve been working from home. It’s an eclectic and uplifting collection of tunes which will sound exceptional thanks to the bespoke Bose Personal Plus audio system on JUKE.

A new level of listening pleasure: premium and immersive sound

Exclusive to the JUKE and unique in the B-SUV segment, the premium Bose Personal Plus audio system is a bespoke system which has been optimised for the JUKE’s interior. It features eight speakers, each precisely positioned to fill the cabin with a full range of treble, mids and bass – allowing every note to be heard in rich detail.

What sets the Bose Personal Plus audio system apart from its competitors is the two speakers integrated within each front headrest, which bring the music directly to the front occupants’ ears. These Bose UltraNearfield speakers are combined with proprietary digital processing technology to deliver a truly immersive, 360-degree listening experience.

Echoing the JUKE’s three different interior personality options, the bespoke playlist allows the driver and passengers to sing along to a wide range of songs whilst getting back on the road:

Reflecting the Light Grey interior’s fresh accents, the playlist features the latest, most popular tracks available to stream right now.

As a homage to the all-black Enigma interior theme, the playlist also includes refined and stylish tunes, offering a slick collection of chill-out classics for those night-time drives.

The playlist also offers the ultimate tribute to the Energy Orange interior personality, combining the best dance music from across Europe.

“Music is so powerful when it comes to well-being. The right song can transform your day or trigger great memories. In all my fitness activities we ramp up the tunes and it is a key part of getting positive energy from myself and the people around me. A great singalong transforms the positive energy in a workout and brings people together, but it doesn’t stop there, it naturally extends to singing in the car or shower,” said Motivational Expert and Speaker, Danny Bent.

He added, “I love that Nissan JUKE is encouraging motorists to sing in their cars. The playlist is full to the max with cracking tunes everybody can enjoy and, even better, sing along to. Belt them out people and fill your day with positivity.”

The exceptional quality of the audio experience on-board the new Nissan JUKE reflects the close cooperation between the respective engineering teams at Bose and Nissan, both in Japan and Europe.

“Development of the bespoke Bose audio system for JUKE began in Japan at the very outset of the engineering phase for the new car. Nissan and Bose’s audio engineers in Europe then picked up the baton, working together to ensure that the design, positioning and tuning of the audio reproduction is uniquely optimised for the JUKE, resulting in its class-leading audio experience,” said Kate Andrews, Senior Audio Engineer, Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

The most connected Nissan ever: advanced integration with NissanConnect

As the most connected Nissan ever, the JUKE features the latest NissanConnect infotainment system, offering both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® functionality. This intelligent smartphone integration makes access to Spotify® – as well as other music apps – truly seamless, with the custom playlists available at the touch of a button via the intuitive 8-inch central display.

The driver and front passenger are also able to customise the listening experience even further through the central display. The Bose PersonalSpace Control feature leverages the full power of the headrest-based system, offering the option of frontal staging to simulate a concert, or a wider range for maximum sound immersion.

“In every respect, the JUKE offers a truly energetic and premium driving experience,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Vice President, Product Marketing, Nissan Europe. “As people start to get back in their cars and reconnect with the fun of driving, music is a great way to lift moods. With more and more customers demanding premium audio, the JUKE’s unique Bose® Personal® Plus system is the perfect way to enjoy road trips and make the driving experience really come to life.”

The Nissan In-Car Classics playlist is now available to stream and download on Spotify, listed under the Nissan Europe artist page, here.