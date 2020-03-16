Maintaining its proud association with North East England, Cleveland Bridge UK has secured another project in the region to manufacturer a new structure in South Tyneside.

As part of Highways England’s A19 Testo’s Junction Improvement Scheme, the Darlington-based company has been awarded the project by smart infrastructure solutions company Costain Ltd to fabricate and install a new 141.4m bridge at the centre of a flyover.

Further alleviating traffic congestion on the redeveloped roundabout that connects the A19 with the A184, the flyover is part of a five-year £15bn programme by Highways England to improve journeys between the main North East arterial route and the surrounding areas.

To date two additional lanes on both northbound and southbound sides of the roundabout have been completed, which has also created the space for the construction of the flyover that includes the installation of more than 130 concrete piles.

The 1,393te weathering grade road bridge will be fabricated as a series of 25 paired girders at Cleveland Bridge UK’s 27,000 square metre production facility, 40 miles south of the project site.

The scale of Cleveland Bridge UK’s factory will also enable it to undertake a test assembly of the structure, which will ensure a more efficient final installation on site later this year.

Cleveland Bridge UK has a pedigree for the production of steel road bridges for major infrastructure projects, dating back to its formation in 1877, not only in North East England, but around the world.

It is renowned for producing structures crossing rivers and road networks ranging from the iconic Tyne Bridge and Sydney Harbour bridges to, more recently, the Lincoln Eastern Bypass and the largest road improvement project in England, the A14 Cambridge to Huntington.

Chris Droogan, Managing Director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “We are highly active in markets across the world, but it is always satisfying to secure projects in our home region of the North East, particularly those that will bring significant benefits to the efficiency of the area’s transport network.

“We are also very proud to continue our long-term collaborative relationships with Highways England and Costain and look forward to the successful delivery of this project.”