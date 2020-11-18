People in the North East are being given a chance to nominate places in the region that they would like to see benefit from Northumbrian Water’s latest commitment to the environment.

The company has made an exciting pledge to deliver wider improvements beyond its regulatory obligations to at least 50km of the accessible environment around water across its operating areas over the next five years. This includes; lakes, reservoirs, rivers, streams, wetlands, and the beautiful North East coastline.

While the quality of the water in the environment is important to customers, the company has understood from wider discussions that other things, such as wildlife, litter, access and facilities are just as important to them.

So now it is asking customers to nominate places to benefit from this new commitment.

Each idea nominated must be accessible to the public and meet at least two out of the following three criteria:

Improved river or sea water quality.

Improved wildlife and biodiversity.

Improved access or recreational facilities around a water attraction, for example, toilets, benches, play areas, paths, information points and disabled access.

Richard Warneford, Northumbrian Water’s Wastewater Director, said: “This is an exciting new development for us, a water company first, which goes above and beyond what the Government and our regulators usually expect of us, but it is something we know our customers are passionate about and it’s really important to us that we invest in the environment.

“We will build on our existing work in partnership with local groups and organisations so the projects won’t be limited to what Northumbrian Water usually does. We want to open up the 450km of river and groundwater that will be improved by our regulatory schemes, so that customers can enjoy the benefits this work brings.

“We’d now like our customers to help us choose which areas we will invest in and help us to form our ambition to improve the environment around watercourses in our region. Who better than the people who use these areas to suggest where we should work?

“While we can’t take forward every suggestion, the suggestions from the public will ensure that we are able to find ways to make improvements in areas that local people really care about, and we’ll work with our partner organisations to make sure these potential projects are logged for the future.”

Customers wishing to make a nomination should complete the company’s survey at: https://www.netigate.se/ra/s.aspx?s=928404X251256894X44201

Those making submissions may also be in with a chance to win a smart watch. Terms and conditions apply.

Further information on the project is available at https://www.nwg.co.uk/responsibility/environment/water-environment-improvements/