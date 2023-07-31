  • Mon. Jul 31st, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Business Food & Drink North East News

North East Business, Beanies’, Launch Coffee Pods Into Aldi

BymeganwilsonPR

Jul 31, 2023
Group 4

North-East based business, Beanies, are back with more exciting news as they announce the launch of their compostable coffee pods into Aldi stores.

From the 23rd July, Aldi stores around the country will be selling Beanies’ coffee pods in 3 flavours:

  • Delicious Vanilla
  • Delightful Caramel
  • Exquisite Hazelnut

Beanies are famous for their unique, alternative coffee flavours which are sugar-free and low in calories: a purely guilt-free indulgence!

The Nespresso-compatible pods that are full on flavour are also fully home compostable, disintegrating within 26 weeks at ambient temperature in a home compost heap. In addition to this, they’re also suitable for both vegetarians and vegans, and are gluten, wheat and dairy free.

Available in packs of 10, consumers are able to bring the coffee shop-standard home for a fraction of the price.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

meganwilsonPR

Related Post

Business
Everything You Need to Know About NFT Gaming
Jul 31, 2023 sophiamills
Business
KEEP FIT AND HAVE FUN IN SUNDERLAND..
Jul 30, 2023 Dave Stopher
Food & Drink Hospitality Life North East News
THE REST IS HISTORY …
Jul 30, 2023 Dave Stopher

You missed

Cycling Life Travel & Tourism
Business Food & Drink North East News
Motoring Retail
Life Motoring