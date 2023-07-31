North East Business, Beanies’, Launch Coffee Pods Into Aldi

North-East based business, Beanies, are back with more exciting news as they announce the launch of their compostable coffee pods into Aldi stores.

From the 23rd July, Aldi stores around the country will be selling Beanies’ coffee pods in 3 flavours:

Delicious Vanilla

Delightful Caramel

Exquisite Hazelnut

Beanies are famous for their unique, alternative coffee flavours which are sugar-free and low in calories: a purely guilt-free indulgence!

The Nespresso-compatible pods that are full on flavour are also fully home compostable, disintegrating within 26 weeks at ambient temperature in a home compost heap. In addition to this, they’re also suitable for both vegetarians and vegans, and are gluten, wheat and dairy free.

Available in packs of 10, consumers are able to bring the coffee shop-standard home for a fraction of the price.

