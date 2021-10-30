National car club Co Wheels, based in Newcastle upon Tyne, has released its social impact report highlighting its influence on environmental, social, and business factors in the UK.

After a tumultuous year for the country in trying to reconcile everyday travel needs with wider economic and environmental consequences, the findings are a reminder that there is a route to accessible, sustainable travel.

The pay-as-you-go car club, which gives instant access to cars parked in designated bays and zones in over 45 locations nationwide, reveals that it has reduced its carbon emissions by 20% – furthering the UK’s sustainability efforts and influencing the green travel industry. As the UKs greenest fleet, Co Wheels vehicles are 100% ULEZ, LEZ and CAZ compliant, with a third being electric.

Showcasing that the UK’s biggest car club is continuing to make leading strides in changing behaviours around car ownership, the report details a series of industry-first innovations include becoming the first car hire company to make hydrogen car technology available to the public, and an all in-one smartcard that allows use of the car club alongside buses, in partnership with operator Go North East.

Co Wheel’s social impact report reveals further statistics and testimonials from people whose lives and businesses have been made more cost-effective and sustainable by driving the electric and hybrid cars that make up the majority of Co Wheels’ fleet.

As the workforce increasingly demand better CSR policies, more climate-conscious compensation packages and greener, healthier corporate transport continues to grow in popularity, a corporate membership to the car club means businesses no longer need provide costly and company cars, but instead give employees access to the Co Wheels fleet at minimum cost to the environment.

It was found that Co Wheels cars give off 54% less emissions than the average privately owned cars in the UK, making them the greenest, cleanest national car club in the country.

Richard Falconer, managing director of Co Wheels, said: “The findings in the report confirm that small, incremental changes by people and organisations make a bigger impact on sustainability efforts than grand slogans and unmet promises. If everyone knew the benefits of car clubs they’d be much more widely used – the impact report will help businesses, local authorities, and individuals understand how they can adapt for a greener future.”

Co Wheels is on track to increase the electric vehicles in their already leading fleet by 20% by 2025.

Speaking on running Co Wheels from the North East added: “From the start of our journey, we have focused our efforts on helping businesses and communities save money and live sustainably. We are not here to be a car rental service, but to try and embed sustainable vehicles into people’s everyday lives without needing to own a car. Newcastle is the perfect home for that journey and we’re incredibly proud to be representing the North East’s commitment to sustainability on a national stage.”

The social impact report includes an extensive insight into plans that Co Wheels has made for the future, actively pursuing wider mobility partnerships including e-bikes, e-scooters and innovative public transport options.

The report can be viewed in full here