Professionals working with prisoners, ex-prisoners or those sentenced to community punishments in the North East are being given the chance to get recognition for their efforts to reduce re-offending by entering the 2021 Nepacs Ruth Cranfield Awards.

For 15 years, until last year, Nepacs have been making awards to professional and voluntary workers throughout the region to highlight the work of exceptional individuals and teams for innovative good practice in promoting rehabilitation of individuals subject to criminal justice proceedings. Since 2018 the awards have been named in honour of Ruth Cranfield who had the vision and energy to organise the beginnings of Nepacs in its present day form, and the charity want to reward, promote and celebrate that kind of commitment in others working in the difficult climate of today.

Amanda Lacey, chief executive of Nepacs, said:

“We are delighted to launch the 2021 Nepacs Ruth Cranfield Awards. After a year like no other, we feel it’s even more important to show appreciation of the people who have worked unimaginably hard within the criminal justice system.

“Staff and volunteers working within the police, courts, prisons, probation services and other agencies, including many charities, have dealt with exceptional circumstances brought about by the Covid pandemic and continued to go above and beyond to help individuals they support to get through a very difficult time, giving them the tools and motivation to stay clear of crime in the future.”

Winners in 2019 came from HMP Holme House, HMP Deerbolt, County Durham PCVC, Cleveland Probation Service, and Junction 42. Certificate winners came from prisons, probation services, CRCs, local councils and non-statutory organisations right across the region.

This year’s awards and certificates will be presented by Bronwen Elphick, regional probation director north east for HMPPS at an event taking place in September at Durham Cricket, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (or virtually depending on Covid restrictions).

For details on how to make a nomination visit HERE.

Closing date for nominations is Friday 18 June 2021.