North East First Date Fashion Habits Revealed

In TK Maxx’s recent survey, focusing on first date fashion, The North East was found to be one of the top regions to say they thought their first date fashion choices were important (71%), this slightly higher than the rest of the nations (68%).

The survey, which gathered insights from over 2,000 individuals across the UK, explores the significant role of fashion in first impressions and dating culture.

North East Survey Results

Regarding their dates fashion sense, 61% of those in The North East agreed it was important what their first date was wearing, the same amount also agreed that what their date wears would impact their chances of wanting to see them again.

When asked why they thought this was import, the region was the most likely to have said ‘it helps in determining physical attraction’ (41%), ‘it reveals their confidence level’ (39%), ‘it can hint at their level of organization and attention to detail’ (29%) and ‘it may reflect their cultural or ethical values’ (22%).

When asked about their own first date fashion choices, 71% of those in The North East believed this was important. When asked why, the region was the highest responding for these options ‘to express my personal style’ (43%), ‘clothing choices can influence the mood and outcome of the date’ (38%), ‘to stand out and be memorable’ (23%), ‘to align with cultural or societal expectations’ (13%). The region was the least likely region to say ‘to feel attractive’ (36%).

In terms of factors that influence people’s choices of clothing for a first date, The North East was one of the top regions to say they sway towards ‘brand or designer of clothing pieces’ (19%). And for inspiration, the region was the top to say ‘fashion trends’ (23%), and the highest region to say ‘fashion bloggers/influencers’ (18%).

Dressing to impress? 56% of the region typically purchase a new outfit for a first date, 15% do this every time they go on a first date. Sheffield was one of the most likely cities that said they typically purchase a new outfit for a first date (57%). When asked how much is spent on a first date outfit, The North East (£77) was the second region to splurge, only below London (£82).

This research highlights that those in The North East are putting a heavy emphasis on their own first date fashions choices and paying close attention to what their dates are wearing and how this could find them a compatible partner. If you’re looking for love in the region, be sure to dress well as your date very well may be paying close attention to what you’re wearing!

