Hundreds raised for cancer charity with Teesside care home coffee morning

HUNDREDS of pounds were raised for a cancer charity when care home residents from across Teesside got together for coffee and games.

Elderly residents, staff and family members from four Hill Care Group care homes in Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, and Saltburn-by-the-Sea got together to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Eston Lodge Care Home, Hazelgrove Court Care Home, The Gables Care Home, and Ingleby Care Home held the joint coffee afternoon event at St Francis of Assisi Church hall, Barwick Way, Thornaby.

Attendees enjoyed games of tombola, a raffle, guess the number of sweets in the jar, guess the name of the dog, and lots of cakes, scones, quiches, sandwiches, coffee and tea.

The highlight of the afternoon was a game of Spanish bingo and a sing-along. In total the event raised over £350 for the charity.

Norma Watson, 92, from The Beeches Care Home, said: “It was a fabulous afternoon, and I was so glad I made the effort to attend. Being there with my two girls made it more special.”

Olive Smith, 87, also from The Beeches Care Home, said: “What a brilliant day, made even better when I won at Spanish bingo. Such a good event.”

Dorothy Simpson, 81, from The Gables Care Home, was among those who donated a prize for the raffle. She said: “I brought a bath set as it’s such a worthy cause to raise money for.”

Fellow resident Thomas Bateman, 72, donated a tin of biscuits. He said: “A good tin of biscuits is always good to win on a raffle.”

Joyce Tibbett, 89, from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “I love to support this charity as we nearly all know someone affected by cancer.”

The event was organised by activities coordinators Sharon Lewis, Angela Hudson, and Sam McCormick, from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, Ingleby Care Home, and The Gables Care Home, respectively.

Sharon said: “All the activities coordinators, the residents, and their loved ones agreed it was a wonderful event. It was great to do something as a group and to raise such a fabulous amount for Macmillan.

“Our thanks go out to all those who donated a prize, bought raffle tickets and put donations into the collection tin.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual Macmillan Coffee Morning is on Friday, 27th September, when thousands of events will take place across the country. To learn more visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee-morning.