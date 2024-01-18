NORTH EAST HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPERT REVEALS THE TRICKS BEHIND STICKING TO YOUR NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS POST-JANUARY

Vera Powles, a biomedical scientist and founder of Mana Living, has revealed the key to setting sustainable goals and making habits stick in 2024.

IT may only be mid-January, but for some those New Year’s Resolutions are already starting to seem like a bad idea. Whether you’ve resolved to stop drinking, head to the gym more, quit sugary drinks, or spend less time looking at a screen, by mid-Jan those lofty ambitions can start to seem harder and harder.

A 2022 study showed that a third of Brits who set New Year’s resolutions give them up by 10th January, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Vera Powles, a biomedical scientist and founder of Mana Living, has revealed the key to setting sustainable goals and making habits stick in 2024.

Vera said, “A lot of us get to a new year and think we need to set a big, lofty resolution for the next twelve months, but if you do that you are only setting yourself up for failure. Instead, look to make small manageable changes to your daily routine, and your positive habits will grow from there. If have never run in your life and you set a habit to run five times a week, I can almost guarantee that the change is so sudden and will take so much effort that it is only sustainable for one or two weeks, and then you will stop altogether. Remember, you don’t have to be perfect, and try not to get disheartened if you slip up, just try your best again tomorrow and give yourself a bit of self-compassion. If you get into the mindset of ‘well I have already failed so there is no point in trying again’, that is when you give up for good. It isn’t about grand gestures and big promises, small, consistent steps are the healthiest and most sustainable way to form new habits that stick.”

Vera shares her top tips for sticking to your goals and building habits that you’ll still be doing when December rolls around…

1. Set SMART goals

In work setting we’re used to setting goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and timely – so give yourself the same platform for success in your endeavors. Saying you want to lose a large amount of weight in a short amount of time is not healthy or realistic and will leave you feeling like you have failed before you have even begun. Instead, focus on the steps you will take to get there and celebrate your successes along the way. Creating a specific schedule of when and how you are going to perform your new habit, making sure your goal is achievable, and that you measure your success along the way is the key to staying motivated and keeping going.

2. Make it as easy as possible to succeed

There will always be something that stops you from doing your new habit, so it is important to recognise what they are and get ahead of them. Maybe you don’t go to your yoga class when it is raining – why not try an online class instead? Too tired after you get home from work to go for a run? Try leaving running shoes and a change of clothes in your car so you can head out straight after work or during lunch. It is tempting to blame a lack of motivation but is often the systems that we have in place that cause us to fail. If you want to drink more water, carry a refillable water bottle with you or fill bottles of water and leave them in the rooms you spend most time when you’re at home.

3. Plan ahead

Having good intentions often isn’t enough to help us reach our goals, it’s important to plan when and how we’re going to execute our new habits so we hold ourselves accountable and not put things off. For example, if your New Year’s resolution is to start journaling, you will probably head out and buy a lovely new notebook and pen – but if you haven’t thought about when in the day you are going to make time to write, or what you are going to put down on the page, you might find it has been weeks since you picked up a pen. Instead try saying “Every night before bed I’m going to write one sentence about something that has happened today and how that made me feel”, with enough repetition that plan will turn into a habit.

4. Notice and celebrate small successes

If you’re only going to see success from your habit change far in the future, you’re much more likely to give up along the way – what’s the point if it’s not working right? We’re hard-wired to want to seek instant gratification, that’s why it is so hard to break ‘bad’ habits because they usually provides instant gratification, so reframe your resolution so you can measure and celebrate small victories throughout the year. Rather than resolving to “not drink alcohol ever again” (when do you celebrate that!) – instead have a resolution to cut down and not drink alcohol for one month, then mark that success with a treat, like enjoying a nice meal. Get creative with how you give yourself little rewards, for many people this can be validation from others so tell a friend or family member what your goal is so they can keep you on track.

5. Identify yourself with your new habit

Start to talk about yourself in a way that aligns with your new habit, and you’ll begin to think about yourself in those terms too. Adopt a new belief about yourself, for example, talk about yourself as a ‘healthy person’ or someone who ‘doesn’t eat meat’ and that will soon become your reality. This will also help you to be accountable to other people in your inner circle too, making it much less likely that you will quit.

6. Pair your habit with something you already do

Pairing your resolution with something that is already part of your routine will make it much easier to stick to. If, for example, you want to be more mindful in 2024 and you are in the routine of making a cup of tea each evening – try combining the two! Choose to spend the time it takes the kettle to boil silently and mindfully focusing on your thoughts and try putting on a short meditation video while you enjoy your nightly cuppa. This is often called habit stacking and the more you do it, the more your new intention will slip into your everyday life.

7. Track your habits

Being present and noticing when you find sticking to your resolution difficult can help you track your successes and avoid instances where you are more likely to skip a day. Try using a tracking app or download this free planning tool to keep yourself accountable for your success.

