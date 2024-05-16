RMT Accountants Adds Monisa And James To Growing Specialist Healthcare Team

James Broomhead and Monisa Shahzad of RMT Healthcare

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is building its specialist healthcare division with the appointment of two new accountants.

Monisa Shahzad and James Broomhead have joined Gosforth-based RMT Healthcare and are now working across all aspects of the personal and commercial finances of a range of healthcare businesses and practitioners right across the UK.

Originally from Northern Ireland, Monisa studied for an accounting degree at Ulster University in Derry before joining the Belfast office of global accounting firm PwC.

She moved to the North East four years ago and five years’ industry experience, including valuable knowledge of the healthcare sector.

James, who is from Middlesbrough, completed an accounting and finance degree at Newcastle University before moving into practice with a regional firm four years ago.

He has since completed his ACA professional qualifications to become an Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) chartered accountant.

RMT Healthcare is one of the UK’s leading specialist medical and healthcare accountancy practices and already the largest dedicated specialist team outside London, which acts for well over 1,000 medical professionals both within and outside the North East.

It has seen significant growth over the last few years as it has helped an increasing number of practices and healthcare professionals restructure their finances.

Monisa Shahzad says: “Healthcare accounting is a very interesting and challenging sector to work in as there’s a huge amount of specialist information to consider when it comes to healthcare professionals and businesses.

“In my new role, I’m learning more about this all the time, and can get further involved with the sort of accounting work that I’m especially keen to do.”

James Broomhead adds: “From our first conversation, I really liked everything that RMT had to offer, especially in terms of workplace culture.

“It’s a really positive, friendly environment here and it’s great to be working as part of such an experienced, supportive team.”

Maxine Pott, director at RMT Healthcare, says: “Demand for our specialist healthcare services continues to grow substantially so we’re continuing to build our team to help us meet the very specific requirements of new and existing clients.

“Monisa and James are very impressive finance professionals and they’ve both made an excellent start in their careers with RMT.”

RMT Accountants provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its accountancy, specialist tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and recovery and insolvency teams.