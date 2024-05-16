Home-Start Teesside launches ’24 for 24′ campaign to bolster support for families in need

(L-R) Molly Tuffery, Sara Burford, Michelle Hardy, Cindy Luo and Marie Christie

Home-Start Teesside, a voluntary organisation devoted to enhancing the well-being of families, has launched its ’24 for 24′ volunteer campaign.

The initiative has been launched to recruit 24 volunteers to extend the reach of its vital services across Stockton, Middlesbrough, and Redcar & Cleveland, following an increase in referrals coupled with a low uptake after appeals for volunteers.

Home-Start Teesside provides tailored support, companionship, and practical assistance to parents navigating the joys and challenges of raising young children. It currently receives 150 referrals annually.

It currently has 26 volunteers who support more than 40 families, but urgently needs a further 24 volunteers to help meeting growing demand for its services.

Home-Start Teesside distinguishes itself by matching trained volunteers, many of whom are parents themselves, with families with at least one child under the age of five, delivering relaxed, warm, and confidential support directly to their homes.

Ideal candidates for volunteering with Home-Start Teesside include retirees, former educators, healthcare professionals, or stay-at-home parents.

Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of one year, dedicating two to three hours per week to visiting a family while upholding strict confidentiality standards.

Prospective volunteers undergo enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service checks and are invited to participate in a comprehensive free Volunteer Preparation Course alongside fellow new recruits before embarking on their journey to support families in need.

To coincide with Volunteer Week, Home-Start Teesside will host an Open Day at The Trinity Centre in North Ormesby on Thursday, June 6th, from 09:30 to 14:30. This event provides an opportunity for individuals to learn more about the charity, meet current volunteers, and explore how they can contribute to making a difference in the community in a relaxed, warm and friendly environment.

Michelle Hardy, Scheme Manager at Home-Start Teesside, said: “Parenting is an immensely rewarding yet demanding journey for all. However, for some, the weight of responsibility can feel overwhelming. Now more than ever, the support of our community is paramount.

“We want to ensure every child enjoys the best possible start in life, which is why we are appealing to individuals with personal experiences as parents, grandparents, or caregivers to join us in our mission.

“It is important to emphasise that we are not looking for professionals, we are looking for compassionate individuals with lived experience who can act as an additional support and someone to listen.

“Your involvement could transform a family’s life by empowering parents to cultivate confidence, nurture stronger bonds with their children, and foster connections within their local communities.”

For more information on how to become a volunteer with Home-Start Teesside please visit its website at https://homestart-teesside.org.uk/ or call 0164 2501 811 and ask to speak with Michelle Hardy or contact the Family Support Team at admin@homestart-teesside.org.uk.