Wallsend-based healthcare technology provider, Clarity Informatics, has today announced that it has been acquired by fast-growing software group Agilio Software.

Over the past two decades, Clarity has established itself as one of the UK’s largest providers of IT solutions to Primary Care healthcare professionals and organisations including GPs, GP Practices, Primary Care Networks, and Integrated Care Systems.

Starting out as a small spinoff from Newcastle University, the company has transformed into an international business employing over 50 people in the region.

It is now the market leader in ‘back office’ technology for running GP practices. Clarity’s appraisal software is used by over 80% of all GPs in England to complete their annual appraisal; its compliance and sharing software (TeamNet) is used by over 60% of GP practices in England; and every month nearly 50% of the NHS’s clinical workforce use Clarity’s NICE-approved diagnosis and treatment guidance Clinical Knowledge Summaries.

Subsequent investment in Clarity will help to accelerate its and Agilio’s growth and market expansion on both a regional and national level, with ambitions to significantly grow the number of workforce opportunities in the North East.

Clarity Informatics Chief Executive, Tim Sewart said: “From the outset, Clarity’s ambition has always been to innovate and grow the business to be one of the leading providers in the industry. We see this as the next step in our development and we are incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter with Agilio Software.”

Backed by the equity group August Equity, Agilio is now the UK’s largest provider of back office, compliance and workforce solutions in the primary care and dental markets. The acquisition of Clarity is its fifth acquisition in 18 months.

Neil Laycock, Chief Operating Officer of Agilio Software Group, said: “As the NHS rebuilds following the impact of the pandemic, it has never been more important to help healthcare providers work more efficiently and focus all their efforts on patient care, not paperwork. That is our driving aim at Agilio.

“With Clarity now a part of our family, we have the tools to provide practical support to GP surgeries and the wider primary care sector – where post-Covid pressures are particularly acute – during that recovery journey.

“Our recent acquisitions give us increased scale in the GP, dental and hospital markets and I am keen to introduce further innovation as we move forward – maintaining our focus on management and workforce solutions.”

Dr Sati Sian, Executive Chairman, Agilio Software Group, said: “Adding the Clarity GP platform represents the next major step for Agilio on its journey to provide broad solutions for managing practices in all healthcare settings.

“We are delighted to welcome the highly experienced Clarity team into the Agilio Software Group.”