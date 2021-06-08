HR2day, the Darlington-based HR specialist, has announced its first major contract win with a London-based firm.

The award-winning firm, which was launched in March 2010, supplies HR support to SMEs across the country. Despite the economic depression experienced throughout the pandemic, the firm grew its portfolio of clients by 20 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. This follows a 100% client renewal of contracts in 2020.

The new London-based contract takes HR2day to the nation’s capital, having won a contract to provide bespoke HR solutions, training and development, coaching, quality and events to bicycle repair specialist, havebike.

havebike is the vision of CEO, Nick Brown, who was frustrated at the lack of bicycle shops in The City and built a bicycle service company for businesses and professionals. The business supplies and maintains bicycles for the police, ambulance, and fire services, and has also worked with Santander Cycles (aka ‘Boris Bikes’). It also launched the innovative ‘collect & return’ bicycle service, where havebike collects customer bicycles from work or home, services them at their state of the art workshop and delivers the bicycle back to the customer in 48-72 hours.

Nick Brown, CEO of havebike, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Nicky and the HR2day team as we plan to expand havebike throughout London and the country. I met Nicky while we were participating in the Goldman Sachs 10KSB and learned about her team and their expertise. Now we can offer everyone at havebike the access to the human resources that will help our business continue to grow.”

Nicky Jolley, managing director of HR2day, said: “We are thrilled to have won a contract with havebike, it was great meeting Nick on the Goldman Sachs course and the team are excited to be providing his great business with their HR expertise.

“2021 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for HR2day. The havebike contract marks our first breakthrough into the London market, with many more to follow!”