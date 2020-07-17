Newcastle-based primary care IT software solutions provider, Clarity Informatics are continuing to invest in the North East by further increasing their workforce following the high demand for their web-based compliance and sharing platform, Clarity TeamNet.

Developed, sold and supported by Clarity from their base in Wallsend, TeamNet is designed for primary care teams in the NHS to save GP practises time and money by improving their operational efficiency and freeing up valuable resources to deliver patient care.

The web-based system has seen significant expansion since Clarity’s acquisition three years ago, with the portal regularly updated with new information modules including the first Clinical Knowledge Summary (CKS) for COVID-19.

TeamNet has seen a particularly exceptional growth in the last six months, with 4,254 GP practices using the system, an increase of 34%. This success has led to Clarity recruiting seven new members of staff in the last 12 months and are currently on the search for a further two to meet the high demand for TeamNet.

Tim Sewart, CEO of Clarity, said: “Like other businesses here in the North East and across the country, we have faced an unprecedented challenge in steering ourselves through the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are proud to have welcomed 3 new members to the team since lockdown began.

“The demand for TeamNet in the last six months has exceeded even our expectations and it’s great that the demand has resulted in a number of local jobs and we’re confident that Clarity’s workforce will continue to expand.”

Clarity Informatics offer e-learning solutions in addition to innovative appraisal software, and practice management and medical best practice solutions creating efficiencies and supporting a resilient health care system.