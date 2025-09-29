NORTH EAST LEGENDS PROVE THEY’RE GOOD SPORTS WHEN IT COMES TO BEING SCARED…

NORTH EAST sporting stars proved they’re fearless on and off the pitch, when they turned out in force at the region’s award-winning scare park.

Sunderland’s first team showed they might be Black Cats but they’re certainly not scaredy cats with a night at Psycho Path, the terrifying scream adventure which is just about to open for its latest run.

A visit to Psycho Path – at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield – has become an annual event for the players – although this is the first visit since the club returned to the Premier League.

Among the visitors was Captain Granit Xhaka, who also heads up the Swiss national team and teammates Chris Rigg, Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume.

Along with visiting many of the scare mazes, the team swopped their strips for orange jumpsuits to take part in Psychotorium, a brand new attraction this year.

Created at a cost of £150,000, this unique experience has state-of-the-art sound and technology and is modelled on being in an American style prison/psychiatric hospital.

SAFC weren’t the only sports team who were up for being scared that same night, with Newcastle Red Bulls – formerly the Falcons – also bravely taking on all of the mazes and turning out in force.

Christiano Crawford, one of the co-directors and creators of Psycho Path, said it had been an amazing night which all the players had enjoyed.

“It was a genuine honour for us to welcome two amazing teams to the event,” he said.

“For these huge clubs and their players to take time out to come and spend the evening with us was amazing for everyone involved in Psycho Path.

“We are delighted they had a great time and fully embraced the experience in the spirit of true sportsmanship – determined to take on everything we threw at them.

“We are very proud to be associated with such talent and are very grateful that they continue to not only represent the region but also support local events.”

“So even the people that come every year are going to enjoy some brand new experiences on their favourite scares.”

Along with adding new attractions, Psycho Path has re-imagined many of its favourite scare mazes this year, making them a whole new experience.

I Scream, the horrifying clown maze has been reversed this time round while Vandalised – which was introduced last year – has been extended.

Thunderdome, The Hunt and Cutthroat Island have also been given a new feel, sitting alongside the other favourites including Psycho City, Cornered, Psycho City, The Hunt, Isolation, Dolls House – The Factory, Mind Control and Crawl Space.

Psycho Path is now open every Friday and Saturday until November 1 and also has a food stalls, a fairground, bars and a daily programme of live entertainment.

Tickets are now available at www.psycho-path.co.uk