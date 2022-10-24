Northumberland planning expert Hedley Planning Services continues to expand its operations after securing planning approval for a renewable energy project in the Midlands.

Plans by the Hexham firm will see a 15-metre-high micro wind turbine erected on a plot of land in a Northamptonshire village as part of a green initiative by HE Servicing Ltd – also Hexham based – to generate enough energy to power a local farm and reduce its carbon footprint.

Approval for the Britwind R9000 turbine, which has been designed for rural homes and farms and comes as the UK faces an unprecedented energy crisis, is one of the UK’s most popular small-scale wind turbines. Proposals, which are in line with policies laid out in the local plan, will provide up to 10,900 kW p/a of power for domestic and leisure use.

Noise and ecological impact assessments were also completed as part of research carried out by Hedley Planning Services to confirm the site was a suitable source for a renewable energy project.

Amelia Robson (above), senior planner at Hedley Planning Services, who steered the plans through for approval by West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is another exciting planning approval for us and we very much look forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.

“We are facing an unprecedented energy crisis in the UK, so harnessing the wind can be one of the most efficient ways to supply clean energy for local landowners and homeowners. We expect to see more applications coming forward as people continue to see the advantages and plug in to greener energy solutions.”

Start of onsite work is yet to be confirmed.