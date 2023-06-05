NORTH EAST SOLICITORS EXPANDS ITS TEAM…

PLANS to grow its commercial property team have gone one step closer at a leading Tyneside law firm, with the appointment of a new Partner.

Rebecca Dawson has joined Newcastle-based Burnetts, bringing with her not only years of experience working in commercial property, but also a unique insight into the construction and building world.

Rebecca originally obtained a degree in building management and surveying, with hopes of working with an organisation such as the National Trust or English Heritage.

Realising those opportunities were few and far between and as it was more the legal aspects of property transactions that she enjoyed, she decided to train as a solicitor, working with both high profile North East practices and in-house for one of the region’s developers.

“Those different experiences gave me a good insight into all areas of commercial property as well as the planning and construction perspectives,” said Rebecca, who is based at the office at Milburn House, Dean Street.

After eight years she went back into mainstream law, again working in Newcastle, before being offered the post at Burnetts.

“It’s very exciting to be part of a firm that is expanding and I am looking forward to helping to grow the commercial property side of the business in the North East,” she said.

“I already knew people who worked at Burnetts and they were all people that I valued and respected as solicitors.”

Helen Hayward, who jointly heads up the property team with fellow Partner, Robbie Mather, said that Rebecca was a huge asset.

“We are delighted to have someone as experienced and with as good a reputation as Rebecca has join us a Partner,” said Helen.

“She is the perfect fit in our commercial property team and will be an important part of helping us create our growth strategy going forward.”

Along with its office in Newcastle and in Hexham, Burnetts has offices in both Carlisle and Cockermouth.

The company operates across a whole host of sectors including both business and personal. Further information is available at www.burnetts.co.uk

