North East Solicitors Tilly Bailey & Irvine have offered their support to local businesses to assist recovery, development and start-up.

As we enter the next stage of the Government’s plan to ease lockdown, many people’s attention has turned to how we kick-start the economic recovery. Government support of businesses during the period from the end of March has been extraordinary, but now as that support comes to an end or is reduced, business owners are looking for ways to ensure they bounce back.

The North East and the Tees Valley region are well placed to ensure that our businesses not only survive but succeed.

With technology at the heart of projects such as Boho’s ‘The Digital City’ and Teesside University’s Launchpad, the region has a strong history in innovation and entrepreneurialism.

Supported by a commercially-focussed Tees Valley Combined Authority and Mayor through initiatives like “Buy Local” and the investment opportunities available, our business leaders find themselves at the heart of a recovery which we all hope will be V-shaped.

Craig Malarkey, Partner at Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors, says that the Tees Valley firm offers a new framework known as TBI Catalyst to aid new business growth, alongside its many commercial legal services.

He says: “We have been supporting business and entrepreneurs for nearly 180 years at TBI.

“Our recently launched TBI Catalyst is a framework for early-stage, fast-growth businesses that facilitates access to legal services in a way that can help take them to the next level. It is designed for innovative entrepreneurs that are looking to start-up or scale-up their business and would like access to advice and guidance from expert commercial solicitors.

“If your business is ready to make the next step or you have a new business idea that you are ready to develop and you need assistance with the legal advice around market expansion; equity investment; debt finance; commercial leases or purchases or hiring new employees, the TBI Catalyst team can assist in these and many other areas.”

Visit Tilly Bailey & Irvine online and read more about how TBI Catalyst can help your business plans.