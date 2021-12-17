Yorkshire’s own Black Sheep Brewery pours support into local rugby

Black Sheep Brewery has partnered with two local teams, Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC

The partnership is part of Black Sheep’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport and local communities after the 2020/21 Covid lockdowns

Fans of both clubs will be able to purchase Black Sheep at the grounds

Yorkshire’s own Black Sheep Brewery has announced partnerships with two local Rugby Union clubs – Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC, as part of the brewery’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport.

Black Sheep has committed to supporting local communities and various sports clubs in the region as they continue to recover from the effects of last year’s lockdown.

Black Sheep beer is already pouring at the bars of both clubs, meaning local rugby fans will be able to attend the games and get their hands on a pint of Yorkshire ale, whilst supporting grassroots sport. As well as Black Sheep beer pouring in the clubhouses, the partnership is marked by branded post-protectors at each club’s homeground.

These partnerships are the latest additions to Black Sheep’s numerous collaborations with local sports clubs; earlier this year Black Sheep Brewery also begun a partnership with newly-promoted League Two side Harrogate Town AFC, which saw the brewery develop a limited-edition beer with the club.

Jonny Kirkham, Head of Sales and Marketing at Black Sheep Brewery, commented: “We’re excited to announce yet another partnership with our local sports teams, Otley and Huddersfield.

“Huddersfield RUFC and Otley RUFC are two iconic local rugby union teams with a celebrated history, and we are delighted to hear that fans are already enjoying pints of real Yorkshire ale at the grounds.

“In the wake of the COVID pandemic and the effects of the first lockdown, the growth of grassroots sport was haltered in our area. That is why Black Sheep is staunchly committed to supporting them through these challenging times – by partnering with local teams to grow and develop sports in the region.”