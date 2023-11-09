Northumbria University and NECC host free event for businesses on bridging the digital and green skills gap

[L-R, Dr Colin Richardson and Anna-Lisa Mills]

Northumbria University and the North East Chamber of Commerce (NECC) are joining forces to host a free knowledge-sharing event for businesses of all sizes, exploring how to develop and retain the digital and green skillsets required to meet workforce development needs and grow sustainable organisations.

Supporting business growth: bridging the digital and green skills gap will take place on Tuesday 21 November 2023, 9.30am-12.30pm, at the Holiday Inn Newcastle, in Jesmond.

The half-day event will take place in two parts, with a focus on digital skills, bridging skills gaps, understanding data, and embedding digital leadership during the first half. Expert speakers include Dr Colin Richardson, Assistant Professor in Business Information Systems at Newcastle Business School on transforming data into intelligence to support business growth; Prof Paul Vickers, Professor of Computer Science and Sonification on what digital skills gaps businesses are facing and how can they overcome them; and Imran Anwar, CEO and Founder at Alt Labs.

Vincent Robson, Business Development Manager from Northumbria University, said: “Investing in the evolution of skills during times of continuous change can help to empower workforces and future generations with the digital and green capabilities needed to thrive in an economy which is being led by digital transformation, change and innovation. We’re delighted to be partnering with the Chamber to explore how businesses can tackle skills shortages in these areas, drive digital inclusion and help businesses to meet their sustainability ambitions.”

The second half of the event will look specifically at green skills with actionable insights and top tips on how businesses can meet their sustainability ambitions. The panel of experts include Anna-Lisa Mills, Managing Director at SmartCarbon Ltd and Associate Lecturer for Northumbria University’s carbon champion course; Andrew Esson, Future Skills Lead at the Offshore Renewables Energy Catapult; and Matthew Pygott, Principal Carbon Consultant & GHG Verifier, Smart Energy & Sustainability at Hydrock.

The presentations will be followed by interactive panel discussions and audience Q&A’s, compered by Vincent Robson, Business Development Manager from Northumbria University and Rhiannon Bearne, Executive Director for Policy and Representation at NECC, with opportunities to network with fellow attendees.

Rhiannon Bearne, Executive Director for Policy and Representation at North East Chamber of Commerce said: “It’s great to be partnering with Northumbria University on this important and timely conversation connecting the low carbon transition with the digital skills agenda. We hear day in, day out that businesses across the region are excited by the opportunities for green growth and are looking for straight forward and practical insights and tools to be better at what they do. This event will provide just that.”

The event is open to both Chamber members and non-member businesses. For more information on the event or to register for a free place, please visit: Supporting business growth: bridging the digital and green skills gap Tickets, Tue 21 Nov 2023 at 09:30 | Eventbrite