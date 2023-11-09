New RMT Apprentices Getting On The Career Ladder

Aidan Duke, Natalia Kostenko, Josh Bond and James Hopkinson of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is continuing to build for the future after taking on its latest group of apprentices.

Josh Bond, Aidan Duke, Natalia Kostenko, Kristian Kerr and James Hopkinson have all begun structured, multi-year training programmes with Gosforth-based RMT which will see them work towards industry-recognised qualifications as part of their professional development.

Josh and Kristian have started their training with the firm’s healthcare division, RMT Healthcare, which is the largest specialist medical and healthcare accountancy practice team outside London, while Aidan and Natalia are working as part of its business services team.

James Hopkinson, who is in the third year of his apprenticeship, has joined RMT from another regional firm and is now part of its audit team.

Each apprentice is working on a variety of live client projects, under the supervision of experienced senior colleagues, and initially working towards gaining Association of Accounting/Taxation Technicians accreditations as part of their professional development.

RMT Accountants provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its accountancy, specialist tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and recovery and insolvency teams.

It works with UK companies of all sizes both within and outside the North East, as well as with a range of international clients, and currently has a total of 17 apprentices at different stages of their respective training programmes.

Natalia Kostenko, who is from Washington, says: “Working in accountancy is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’m already enjoying the range of different client tasks and learning all the time from an experienced team of very supportive colleagues.”

Josh Bond, who comes from Prudhoe, adds: “It’s a busy professional environment and I’m very much enjoying learning on the job while developing the practical skills I need to progress in my role.”

Mike Pott, managing director at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, says: “Part of building sustainable commercial success is training and bringing through talented young staff and we have a long track record of doing so.

“Our new apprentices have all made a strong start to their training and have both the potential and opportunity to build successful careers at RMT.”