Wholesale gas price increases: how can businesses save money?

Following recent turbulence and violence in Israel, the subsequent increases to gas and oil prices have led to fears amongst businesses that their bills and rates could rise yet again.

It therefore comes as no surprise that many small and medium businesses across the country are struggling to pay their bills, with ensuing concerns that they will be forced to make cuts or close.

Although this is a particularly troubling time for many business owners, it is possible to offset rising costs by reducing energy costs and becoming more energy efficient, through implementing the recommendations in a commercial energy audit.

According to Newcastle-based energy assessment experts, Green Zone Surveys, a commercial energy audit can identify opportunities to reduce energy use, lower carbon emissions and save money, by offering recommendations and allowing businesses to make informed decisions on what changes need to be made.

Technical Manager, Ben Palmer, said: “How much energy and where it is consumed is not static year on year, even if a company has done an audit in recent years, it may no longer be up to date.

“Energy audits can show where changes have occurred and if a business has improved or reduced their consumption.”

Energy audits can reveal areas where energy is being used inefficiently, which could lead to significant cost savings of up to 17%, on average, each year.

An audit can also help to determine how to best invest in energy-efficiency technologies, such as LED lighting, energy-efficient plant and equipment, or energy monitoring systems.

Green Zone Surveys (UK) Ltd can provide Level 1, 2 or 3 energy audits in compliance with the methodology outlined in with ISO 50002 or BS EN 16247: 2012.

As one of the UK’s longest established providers of building and energy compliance surveys, Green Zone has been there since the beginning and has worked alongside businesses of all different sizes in a variety of industries. This means you can breathe easy knowing you are working with professional, industry experts who have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the full compliance process.

