Northumbrian Water Welcomes New Graduates to Support £3.6bn Investment Programme

Northumbrian Water is proud to welcome eight talented graduates to its Assets directorate as part of its ‘Building Futures’ programme – a key initiative within its investment strategy.

Launched in 2024, Building Futures is designed to help prepare the business for the delivery of its largest ever investment programme. Between 2025 and 2030, it will invest £3.6 billion across its water and wastewater assets, and these graduates will play an important role in helping it achieve that ambition.

This month’s arrivals mark the second cohort to join the two-year rotational placement scheme, which offers hands-on experience across the business and supports the development of future leaders in the water industry.

At Northumbrian Water, investing in early career opportunities such as graduate programmes and apprenticeships, brings the company many benefits including:

Access to new talent and skills: As technology and the water industry evolve, fresh expertise brings new insight and expertise.

Diversity of thought and perspective: Graduates bring new ideas and approaches that drive innovation and creativity.

Commitment to the future: Supporting early careers reflects the company’s dedication to the future of our industry and the communities it serves.

The new graduates began their placements at the start of September and will be contributing to key projects and starting their workplace learning journeys. They will be supported by Northumbrian Water’s first cohort of graduates, who joined the scheme in 2024 and now act as buddies to help guide and mentor them.

In October, they’ll begin formal training with the company’s Academy team, the hub for learning and development, starting with a three-day module at Howdon Sewage Treatment Works. This will include site visits, personal development sessions, and opportunities to meet members of the business’ Leadership team. Graduates also have the opportunity to join the Early Professionals Forum where they can build their network and get access to even more development opportunities.

Erin Price, Head of Academy at Northumbrian Water, said: “Welcoming our second cohort of graduates is a proud moment for us. These individuals bring energy, curiosity and a fresh perspective that will be vital as we deliver AMP8 and shape the future of our business.

“Building Futures is more than a graduate programme it’s a strategic investment in our people and our purpose.”

Becca Donohoe, Asset Graduate at Northumbrian Water, added: “Joining Northumbrian Water through the Building Futures programme has been an incredible opportunity. The chance to work on real projects that contribute to such a major investment in our region’s water infrastructure is both exciting and rewarding. I’m looking forward to growing my skills and making a meaningful impact.”

