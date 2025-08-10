Volvo Car UK teams up with the Eden Project and wildlife expert Steve Backshall to launch Roadside Nature campaign

Family road trips are proving more hazardous than happy, with one in three drivers admitting to a near miss due to kids causing chaos in the back seat.

New research reveals that over a third of parents (35 per cent) have taken their eyes off the road to deal with a child wriggling out of their seatbelt, while almost one in five (19 per cent) have been involved in a minor collision due to the distraction.

The biggest in-car stressors are sibling squabbles (44 per cent), screaming (39 per cent) and an endless barrage of questions (37 per cent). To keep the peace, parents turn to snacks (57 per cent), favourite songs (57 per cent), or bribes for good behaviour (36 per cent). For nearly a third (32 per cent), the go-to solution is handing over a tablet or smartphone.

Stressed parents, cancelled plans

To address the issue, Volvo Car UK has launched its new Roadside Nature campaign, in partnership with long-term partner, the Eden Project, and wildlife presenter Steve Backshall. The Activity Pack helps keep children engaged with the nature outside their windows, allowing parents to focus on the road.

Steve Backshall, official ambassador of Volvo Car UK’s Roadside Nature campaign, said: “Nature is full of wonder – but today’s kids are more familiar with cartoon castles than real ones. This pack is all about opening their eyes to the world beyond the screen, making every road trip a mini adventure. By encouraging children to appreciate their surroundings during travels, we not only keep them engaged but also minimise distractions for the driver – creating a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

From tantrums to traffic tension

Currently, over half of parents (52 per cent) feel anxious about long journeys with children in the car, with half (49 per cent) going as far to cancel plans to avoid the stress all together. Faced with the choice, three in ten (30 per cent) would rather stay home doing laundry and a quarter (25 per cent) would prefer deep cleaning the bathroom than endure a long drive with restless little ones.

On average, parents estimate they have just over 30 minutes before backseat bickering, wriggling, and wailing kicks in. With eight in ten (81 per cent) planning or considering a long trip this summer, many are taking extra precautions – with nearly half (47 per cent) scheduling more pit stops, and 23 per cent opting for early starts in the hope their little passengers will snooze along the way.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, Managing Director at Volvo Car UK said: “It’s no surprise so many parents find long car journeys stressful – trying to concentrate while managing tantrums, squabbles and constant questions is no easy task. The reality is it only takes a momentary distraction to lead to a potentially dangerous situation. From children slipping out of seatbelts to mid-drive snack demands, there’s a lot for parents to juggle behind the wheel. That’s why we’ve launched our Roadside Nature campaign – to help keep children calm, curious and occupied, so drivers can stay focused and stay safe.”

Nature as the ultimate antidote

Seven in ten (69 per cent) parents say keeping their children entertained to avoid distractions feels like a full-time job every time they get in the car. However, a quarter (26 per cent) say their children are noticeably calmer when driving through scenic or nature-rich areas – hinting at the power of the great outdoors to hold their attention.

Yet the research also highlights a growing disconnect from the world beyond the window. Kids are far more likely to recognise Hogwarts Castle (56 per cent) or Peppa Pig’s House (48 per cent) than iconic UK landmarks like Stonehenge (37 per cent) or the White Cliffs of Dover (35 per cent). They’re more familiar with Minions (57 per cent) and Pikachu (56 per cent) than dandelions (50 per cent) or bluebells (39 per cent), and 22 per cent struggle to name common UK trees. Just under half of respondents (46%) were unable to identify an Oak Tree, while 17 per cent lack confidence identifying insects – a third (32 per cent) unable to identify a ladybird or a simple bumblebee (35 per cent).

Top 10 most distracting backseat behaviours (according to UK parents):