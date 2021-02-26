Hannah Turlington launches her original lino print especially for Mother’s day. Living and working in North Yorkshire, Hannah is a printmaker who is driven to create by her love of colour, nature and life’s stories. ‘Nurture’ is the fourth in her 2021 series of word lino prints, inspired by human nature.

According to Hallmark, Mother’s Day is the third biggest sending card event. 113 million cards are typically exchanged every year, with over 80% of adult males and females honouring Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is a day that summons up feelings of joy and gratitude for many people, however there are feelings of sadness and perhaps a reminder of the loss of never becoming a mother. Nurture is a strong word and it symbolises an act of love. Nurture is something that we all need, to enable us to become the best person that we can be.

You do not have to be a mother to nurture, you can be a friend, a relative, a work colleague, or a teacher…the list is endless.

Most importantly we need to nurture ourselves…

‘Nurture’ is the fourth in the words lino print collection for 2021, joining ‘Love’, ‘Hope’ and ‘Be Kind’. Every piece of work inspired by human nature and nature.

Hannah invites you to embrace the fragility of human nature and start collecting her Words lino prints. They are perfect for those mothers, fathers, those that make us feel safe, those that have nurtured us … or as a reminder to nurture yourself.

Hannah Turlington is a printmaker, living and practicing in North Yorkshire, whose work is defined as fine art, designs, workshops,(both online and face to face) and commissions. Hannah specialises in telling stories with her art. She says:

‘I am a story teller and I use my work to tell those stories. Sometimes they belong to me; Sometimes they belong to others but usually they belong to all of us’.

Hannah goes through a multi staged process to make the print; collecting inspiration, illustrating, carving the block and then finally printing before sending through your door. Hannah’s distinctive style is highly detailed and it is enhanced by her choice of colour.

‘Nurture’ is hand printed to order by Hannah in her North Yorkshire studio. ‘Nurture’ is 20 cm by 15 cm, printed in Payne’s Grey onto A4 sized printmaking paper. Each print is signed by Hannah.

‘Nurture’: an original lino print, the fourth in her Words collection, is available through Hannah’s website www.hannahturlingtondesigns.com , priced £15 including postage in the UK.

Follow Hannah on Instagram: hannahturlingtonart

