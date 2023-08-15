Sunderland salon welcomes back familiar face

IT’S a case of goodbye and hello at one of Sunderland’s most prestigious hair and beauty salons.

Salon Manager Greg Temple is moving on from Reds Hair and Beauty after 15 years – but will still be involved with the East Herrington salon through his new role as technical trainer with cosmetic giant L’Oreal.

And while Greg is saying goodbye to his much-loved colleagues and clients, former Reds stylist and colourist Charlotte Cannon has returned to the business after two years working at a Newcastle salon.

Greg said: “After so many happy years here, it’s going to be a real wrench to leave Reds. I’ve learned so much here and I’ve loved leading such a talented and dedicated team.

“I’ll not be cutting or styling in my new role, and I know I’ll miss this as well as missing my lovely colleagues and clients.”

In his new role as regional technical trainer, Greg will work with L’Oreal salons, introducing them to new techniques and colour processes. He’ll start his new role in mid-August after completing an intensive six-week training course, and will work specifically on L’Oreal’s Redken brand.

“Reds is part of L’Oreal’s Professionnel Portfolio – an exclusive group of top hairdressers – so I’ll still be popping in and seeing the team,” said Greg, who is originally from South Shields but now lives in Sunderland.

“I started at Reds as a 19-year-old, new qualified junior stylist and joined because the salon had such a great reputation, particularly for creativity and innovation. Since then I’ve had such great opportunities – I’ve worked all over the country, worked abroad on weddings and helped style models at London Fashion Week,” he added.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is delighted to have rejoined the Reds team: “It’s so great to be back, I’ve missed the team and working here.

“The team has hardly changed over the last couple of years and it had always been a great place to work.”

Susan Hall, owner of Reds, said: “We’re really sorry to be losing Greg, but at least he’ll be keeping in touch through his work with L’Oreal. He’s a talented stylist and especially knowledgeable about colour – and a former Grand Finalist in L’Oreal’s Pro Colour Trophy. I’d like to thank him for all his hard work over the years, he’s been a big part of our success.

“But while we’re saying goodbye to Greg, it’s been great to welcome Charlotte back to the Reds team. She’s a breath of fresh air, well liked by her colleagues and clients.”

Reds is one of the most awarded salons in the north east, and to book an appointment with one of their hair stylists, or with their beauty team, go to www.redshairandbeauty.com, or ring 0191 5110288.

