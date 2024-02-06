Oh Boy! Jamie Gets in Gear for Sir Charles Parsons School

Jamie Bell, the singer of Newcastle based rock n rollers, The Baldy Holly Band, is about to swap his guitar strap for bicycle clips as sets out on a mammoth cycle ride to raise much needed funds for a local school.

After leaving his Longbenton home, his epic 1000-mile journey from Lands’ End to John O’ Groats is not just a personal challenge for Jamie; it’s part of his pledge to raise £55,000 to buy a mini bus with tail lift for the Sir Charles Parsons School in Walker. The school is for young people aged eleven to nineteen years old who have a range of additional needs including severe learning difficulties, complex learning difficulties and disabilities and profound and multiple learning difficulties.

Jamie has been involved with the school for several years and believes the new mini bus will be an important asset for the school.

“I’ve seen the vital work that they do at the school, and I’ve realised how essential it is to the local community. I know that the young people enjoy field trips and educational visits, and the new bus will make these trips accessible to everyone at the school thanks to the tail lift, “he said.

Higher Level Teaching Assistant, Andrew Gullen was delighted at Jamie’s commitment to the school. “It’s amazing what he is doing, and it is going to really make a difference to the young people in our school. We are very grateful for his fund raising and wish him the best of luck on his journey.”

During his 10-day marathon sponsored ride, Jamie plans to raise additional money along the way by busking and playing a few impromptu numbers by his rock n roll heroes including Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and Jean Vincent.

Another of his musical heroes, Vince Eager is playing with The Baldy Holly Band at the Forest Hall Conservative Club on 3rd February on the exact date that Buddy Holly was killed in the fateful air crash. Vince, who worked with legendary figures like Eddie Cochran and Gene Vincent, will share insights into his illustrious career and perform alongside The Baldy Holly Band.

The Baldy Holly Band’s popularity extends beyond the North East, with the group completing five successful U.S. tours. Primarily touring the Midwest, the band has performed in iconic venues, and taken part in the Winter Dance Party tour celebrations in Clear Lake where Buddy played his final show in 1959 at the Surf Ballroom. Hours later, came the tragic plane crash – the day the music died.

Building on these U.S. tours, Jamie has established connections with Buddy Holly’s family, including the daughter of Buddy’s brother Larry. Buddy’s niece, Sherry Holly remains in touch with Jamie, and is set to join the band on a UK tour in early September, celebrating Buddy Holly’s birthday. Dates in Scotland and Sheffield will be sandwiched between a three-night run at the Forest Hall Conservative Club near Newcastle.

You can sponsor Jamie at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/baldy-holly?utm_term=2kW2ZdeAD

