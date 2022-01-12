Olympic triathlete Alex Yee has chosen the full electric PEUGEOT e-208 to be his first car, after successfully passing his driving test. Following lessons with the British School of Motoring (BSM) in PEUGEOT’s 208 supermini, the Tokyo 2020 gold-medal winner breezed through his test, swapping his green provisional licence for a full UK license.

Alex Yee’s pass certificate joins an impressive medal haul picked up over the summer, after winning a gold in the mixed relay and silver medal in the individual triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Young drivers can benefit from the array of technology in the PEUGEOT e-208, including PEUGEOT’s innovative i-Cockpit®, compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, parking sensors in the front and rear (according to version) and voice recognition across radio, navigation and phone. The e-208 also features a range of on-board safety features as standard, including lane keeping assist, speed limit recognition and recommendation and programmable cruise control and speed limiter, giving peace of mind to new drivers. The e-208 also supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

Alex Yee said: “Having just passed my test I am really pleased to be driving an electric vehicle as my ‘first car’ and be doing my bit for the environment, however small it may be. The e-208 is an ideal car for me; it’s relaxing to drive and easy to use. Its compact dimensions make it easy to park but there’s still plenty of space for my training kit and bike.”

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We were extremely happy to offer Alex a new PEUGEOT e-208 to kickstart his time on the road. An electric vehicle is one of the easiest types of cars to drive, and is an ideal vehicle for someone like Alex, who will be running around attending training sessions and race meetings!”

With the forthcoming 2030 ban on the sale of new vehicles powered solely by petrol or diesel, it will be increasingly likely that new drivers will head out on the road for the first time in an electrified car. As PEUGEOT’s recent research found, children as young as seven are already pestering their parents about making the switch, suggesting younger generations already have their sights set on electric vehicles.

Recent research by PEUGEOT UK found that 40% of parents would like to see their children learn to drive in an electric car, while a quarter of parents admit their children regularly pester them about switching from their diesel or petrol car to an electrified vehicle*. The research also highlighted the increasing awareness among younger demographics of the impact of EVs, with almost 70% of children believing electrified vehicles are good for the planet.**

The PEUGEOT e-208 is available to order from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online, where customers can configure and order their vehicle entirely online. Prices for the PEUGEOT e-208 start from £27,225***.