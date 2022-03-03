Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have expanded their rapidly growing communications and creative teams, with six new additions across multiple levels of the agency. The latest appointments come off the back of a year of record growth in 2021, which saw the Newcastle-based agency double their fee income and more than double their headcount to just under 30.

The new starters include two new senior appointments of Alison Davies as Associate Director, and Sarah Walton as Account Director. Born and raised in Birmingham, Alison has worked with some of the biggest names in the communications business as Associate Director of Scientific Communications for Weber Shandwick and BSMG Worldwide. She has a wealth of expertise in medical communication and serves on various international advisory boards for healthcare-related issues.

Sarah joins the team at Onyx Health from London based agency Dawson Walker Communications, where she worked for over 20 years, rising through the ranks to become PR and Events Director. She has previously helped deliver a global recruitment programme for Shell, as well as award-winning campaigns for Philip Morris International.

Onyx Health has also strengthened its design team with the appointment of Daniel Watts as a Senior Design Manager and Lynsey Carr as Senior Designer. Daniel has specialist expertise in motion graphics, video and animation production. He joins the team from Sunderland creative agency IGNIFI where he was a Senior Digital Designer. Lynsey brings a wealth of graphic design experience to the agency, having previously worked for software giants Sage UK and as a Senior Designer for some of Scotland’s leading newspapers, including the Daily Record and The Herald.

The agency has also made two new junior appointments, Erica Wilhelmina as a Graduate Designer and Vanessa Neo as an Account Executive. Growing up in Indonesia, Erica studied at the BINUS Northumbria School of Design in Jakarta, before moving to the UK to study at Northumbria University for her final year. She previously worked as a social media and graphic design intern for Guerilla Communications in the UK and Zalora in Indonesia. Vanessa is originally from Malaysia and moved to the UK to study Media, Culture, and Communication at Sunderland University. Prior to joining Onyx Health, she worked for Cake Stories as a Marketing Content Creator and as an Account Executive intern for McCann Worldgroup.

Commenting on the new appointments, Onyx Health’s Managing director Karen Winterhalter said, “At Onyx Health, we have continued to grow our international client portfolio work in 2022. We have expanded our creative and communications teams to reflect our global focus as an agency. In the wake of the pandemic, a lot of communication activity has moved online and developing digital content that stands out in a crowded marketplace is essential for our clients”.

“Using a fusion of science and creativity, we plan to turbocharge our creative brand offering with greater use of video and animation, alongside eye-catching visuals to develop innovative digital content that offers enhanced audience engagement. The new additions to the Onyx Health team will strengthen our existing expertise in these areas and ensure that we continue to innovate to stay ahead of the game.”