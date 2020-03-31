Newcastle based healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health have welcomed back Alex Gandhi in the role of Account Director as part of plans to steer the agency through the COVID-19 crisis and expand the business over the coming year.

Alex re-joins the team from international healthcare communication agency Open Health, where he served as their Senior Account Manager, having previously worked for Onyx Health as an Account Manager.

He has a wealth of medical communications experience under his belt with top global agencies such as Hanover Communications and Racepoint Global, working on a variety of public affairs, MedTech and healthcare-based businesses.

Onyx Health have experienced significant growth over the past year, taking on 6 new members of staff, doubling their fee incomes and winning three new clients since the start of 2020.

Strengthening their senior management team with this new appointment will facilitate the agency’s ongoing expansion of medical education and digital offerings.

Commenting on his return to the agency, Alex Gandhi said “It’s great to be back! I thoroughly enjoyed my previous time with Onyx Health, and I’m thrilled to be back as part of the senior management team overseeing the strategic direction of client accounts.

The agency’s come a long way in the short time I’ve been away. It’s become firmly embedded in the North East and national healthcare communications landscape and has almost doubled in size”.

Managing Director Karen Winterhalter added “It feels just like old times having Alex back in the office. Alex’s experience of working on national and international accounts will play a pivotal role in driving the business forward over the coming year.

This is particularly important to help our clients navigate their way through the global COVID-19 public health crisis. We’re positive about the future and will be focusing using our healthcare communications expertise to make a difference during these uncertain times.