Optimized engineering leads all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to another European market-leading combined WLTP range

LOS ANGELES/MUNICH (12 April 2023) – Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22” wheels and tires achieved a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK)[1].

This news follows the company’s test results announced earlier this month of 707 km/440 miles (UK) on standard 20” wheels and tires. Both findings mean the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

“These WLTP range results for the 20” and 22” wheels and tires are another example of the Fisker Ocean leading with design, innovation, and sustainability. Our talented engineering team has gone over every detail to deliver best-in-market range combined with high-quality craftsmanship to our Fisker Ocean Extreme European customers,” Fisker’s Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said.

Thanks to the sophisticated engineering of the battery, motors, brakes, and tires, installing the larger 22” wheels results in minimal impact to the WLTP range compared to the standard 20” wheels. In addition, the aerodynamic design of the wheel arch lining and underbody elements of the Fisker Ocean SUV optimize airflow, further enhancing the vehicle’s performance and driving experience.

The Fisker Ocean zero-emissions SUV combines ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and sustainability in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. Shoppers can reserve and configure the Fisker Ocean via the Fisker website.