Orchard Care Homes, a leading provider of senior living in the UK, with care homes in the north of England and the Midlands, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mark Laight as Operations Director, North West region.

Mark brings with him over 27 years’ experience in the sector, working for MPS Care as Operations Director, where he provided regional operations support to

13 care homes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland overseeing regulatory compliance and business management, before taking on the role of Area Quality Director at HC-One.

Mark will be responsible for the operation of Orchard’s five residences in the North West region, including Green Park Care Home and Three Bridges Nursing Home in Warrington, Langfield Care Home in Manchester, Penwortham Grange & Lodge Care Home in Preston and Thornton Hall & Lodge Care Home in Merseyside.

Hayden Knight, CEO at Orchard, welcomed Mark into the organisation, saying “With his extensive background in the sector, Mark’s operational experience will prove essential as we move forward in what is a challenging environment and I am confident our North West region will benefit from this appointment.”

On his appointment Mark said, “I am very excited to join Orchard Care Homes and I am looking forward to being a pivotal part of the organisation’s continuing drive forward to delivering outstanding care and support to the residents in our services.”